The National Administration of Drugs, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat) authorized the commercialization of mifepristone. It’s one combined with misoprostol for discontinuation of pregnancy.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“Through provision 1470/2023, Anmat authorized the commercialization of the medicinal specialty called mifepristone and thus allows its distribution and sale in pharmacies and its use in the three subsystems of health -public, social and prepaid works-“, detailed this morning the Ministry of Health on its website.

Mifepristone is a medication used in combination with misoprostol for the termination of pregnancy, recalled the health portfolio.

“The approval for its commercialization is part of compliance with the Law 27,610 on access to voluntary and legal interruption of pregnancy (IVE/ILE)”, reported Salud.

WHO, mifepristone and misoprostol

The World Health Organization (WHO) considered, since 2005, the mifepristone and misoprostol as essential drugs to provide quality health services and ratified its efficacy and safety in the recent document “Guidelines on Abortion Care” published in 2022, detailed the Ministry in a statement.

This arrangement of Anmat «completes the necessary basic regulatory package to ensure the availability of the best care and clinical standards in all health providers in the country, whether public, obras sociales or prepaid, as recommended in the Protocol for comprehensive care of people with the right to voluntary and legal termination of pregnancy.

It is worth highlighting que the LIF laboratory in Santa Fe is in the process of developing of the public production of mifepristone and in 2022 the Ministry of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires signed an agreement with the National University of La Plata for its production.

In addition, the Ministry of Health of the Nation began, in 2022, the distribution of the combined treatment of mifepristone and misoprostol, through the Remediar programto the provincial sexual and reproductive health programs and health centers and public hospitals that guarantee IVE/ILE throughout the country.

Statistics show that between the years 2020 and 2021, a 40% drop in maternal mortality from pregnancy ending in abortion. Maternal deaths linked to “medical abortion, other abortion, unspecified abortion and failed abortion attempt” they fell from 13 in 2020 to 9 in 2021. If all deaths due to abortion are considered, it can be seen that the decrease was from 23 in 2020 to 15 in 2021.

🟢🇦🇷#NOW|💊Welcome Mifepristone to national production!💊 🧪 The @ANMATsalud authorized the Domínguez laboratory to market mifepristone.

🔎The presentation will be called Mifep. 🧵 We open thread. pic.twitter.com/5AXq3PiIBg — LATFEM✊🏼 (@latfemnoticias) March 7, 2023



