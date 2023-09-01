Auto sales up 12% in August Here are the 10 best-selling models

ROME – The positive trend continues for the Italian car market. The month of August recorded double-digit growth with an increase of 12% compared to the same month of the previous year, even if sales are still lower than in the pre-pandemic period (-10.6% on August 2019 ). In the final balance of the first eight months, 1,040,560 registrations were reached, equal to a leap of 20.3% compared to 865,084 in the period January-August 2022. The ranking of the ten best-selling cars sees a triplet of the models of the Stellantis group among the top ten. Below we report the top ten in detail with the relative list prices (promotions excluded).

1. Fiat Panda – 4,314 units

It is always the Panda, the queen of sales which in August totals 4,314 units registered, confirming itself at the top of the rankings. Merit of its flexibility and a wide range capable of satisfying different needs thanks also to the choice between bi-fuel petrol/LPG and mild hybrid engines with a power of up to 70 HP. A car with an “urban SUV” look (in the Cross version) at ease in urban traffic as well as in extra-urban journeys. The list price starts at 15,500 euros.

2. Lancia Ypsilon – 2,490 units

The success of the Lancia Ypsilon continues unabated, taking second place in the rankings with 2,490 units sold. The compact car preferred by female drivers in pink (and not only) stands out thanks to a modern and appreciated style, defined as “urban luxury”, allowing a choice between different trims with attention to detail and the efficient 70 HP mild hybrid and bi-fuel petrol engines / LPG from 69 HP. The Lancia Ypsilon is offered with a list price starting at 16,600 euros.

3. Dacia Sandero 2,303 units

The podium of the top ten in August is closed by a habitué model of the top positions, namely the Dacia Sandero which totals 2,303 registered cars. Once considered only as a low cost sedan, thanks to the transformation of the brand in the orbit of the Renault group, it has been able to conquer an increasingly large share of the market. The car is available in two versions, the more sober Streetway and in the Stepway crossover look with petrol/LPG engines up to 110 HP. The list price starts at 11,500 euros.

4. Fiat 500 – 2,272 units

Just off the podium for a handful of units we find one of Fiat’s “evergreen” models, the iconic 500, “mother” of all city cars which totals 2,272 registrations, finishing in fourth place. The perfect car for urban mobility, it is appreciated by users of all ages thanks also to its low fuel consumption, especially in the 70 HP 1.0 Hybrid version. For those who love driving “en plein air” there is also the convertible bodywork, a real plus on fine days. The list price starts at 18,000 euros.

5. Citroen C3 – 1,992 units

In fifth place in the ranking, with 1,992 units sold, we find the Citroen C3 which stands out from the competition due to an original silhouette with a wide range of customization possibilities that allows you to obtain an almost unique car. There is also a good choice of engines, starting with the 83 HP 1.2 three-cylinder petrol engine, also available in the more powerful 110 HP version, up to the 102 HP BlueHDi 1.5 four-cylinder diesel. The Citroen C3 is offered with prices starting from 18,200 euros.

6. Peugeot 208 – 1,746 units

The cheeky French girl Peugeot 208 enters directly into sixth position (last month it was not present in the rankings), with a total of 1,746 registrations. The modern design with an aggressive front, the five doors and the wide choice of engines are among the most appreciated elements of the transalpine compact. It starts with the 75 HP three-cylinder PureTech 1.2 petrol engine, also available with powers of 101 and 131 HP, capable of pushing the car up to 208 km/h. The list price starts at 19,720 euros.

7. Dacia Duster – 1,741 units

The sport utility vehicle for everyone, Dacia Duster takes seventh place with 1,741 units sold, just 5 fewer than its predecessor in the standings. The good success of this popular model from the Romanian company is due to the favorable quality/price ratio for a solid and spacious car with the raised stance typical of off-road vehicles, and petrol, LPG and diesel engines up to 150 HP. An all-wheel drive version is also available for more demanding off-road use. List prices starting from 14,350 euros

8. Ford Puma – 1,526 units

The performance of the Ford Puma was stable, with 1,526 registrations in August maintaining its eighth position in the top ten. The elements of its success can be found in the original crossover style, complete equipment, space for passengers and luggage and in the lively petrol and mild hybrid petrol engines. The more powerful 200 HP 1.5 three-cylinder EcoBoost version is capable of pushing the car up to a maximum speed of 220 km/h. The Puma is offered with a price list that starts at 23,900 euros

9. Renault Captur – 1,471 units

The compact SUV of the French brand is in ninth position with 1,471 units sold. The latest generation has been made even more aggressive and streamlined while maintaining the traditional habitability. The infotainment system has also been improved with Easy Link and digital instrumentation with a large 10.2-inch display. The choice of engines ranges from petrol, LPG, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid with power up to 159 HP. The list price starts at 22,250 euros.

10.Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris closes the ranking for the month of August with a total of 1,481 registrations. The recently renovated compact car from the Japanese company boasts complete equipment and well-finished details as well as a reliable and fleet of hybrid engines. Easy to handle in the city and comfortable on extra-urban routes, it offers a vast choice of power units: 72 HP three-cylinder 1.0 petrol, 261 HP 1.6 4-cylinder, and 116 HP 1.5 hybrid. The list price starts at 20,150 euros

