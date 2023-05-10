AutomotiveLab Plug, three days to discover electric mobility

ROME – An appointment not to be missed to find out all the details on electric mobility. From 12 to 14 May, Auto magazine is organizing the “AutomotiveLab Plug” event in Piazza Tre Torri, in the center of CityLife in Milan, which aims to bring motorists closer to the mobility of the future. The initiative was designed to help people understand how to make the right choice according to their needs in an epochal transition that will lead mobility towards completely new and more sustainable scenarios.

It begins on Friday 12 May on the twenty-seventh floor of the Pwc tower, starting at 10, with a conference attended by numerous experts to discuss the future of mobility. Of course, to let the technology of electric vehicles be touched by hand, AutomotiveLab Plug combines the educational part with the display of cars and light commercial vehicles with the possibility of carrying out test drives by registering directly at the desk in the center of Piazza Tre Torri at CityLife.

“AutomotiveLab Plug is an educational event to clearly tell the future of mobility and allow citizens to understand how to orient themselves in this change we are facing – explains Andrea Brambilla, director of Auto – In all three days, visitors will be able to a complete vision of how mobility is changing compared to how we have experienced it in the last hundred years, analyzing various topics: range, consumption which is expressed in kWh/km and not in litres/km, the fuel recovery system energy with the brake function, driving with the onepedal system, longer braking distances because the weight of the car is greater. So many innovations that must be explained and tested during the test drives”.

The test drives of the electric vehicles will take place with the support of the safe driving instructors of the X-Leader – X-Driving School and the specialized staff will be ready to answer all doubts and questions from visitors. (Maurilio Rigo)