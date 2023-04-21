Autonomous driving lands on the highway

ROME – With the launch of Ford’s “BlueCruise” in Europe, autonomous driving takes a new step forward. The advanced level 2 hands-free driver assistance system has received the green light for use on the motorway network in Great Britain and represents the first system of its type approved in the Old Continent.





Building on the experience gained from 193,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, which have already traveled more than 102 million kilometers in Canada and the USA, the blue oval brand introduces BlueCruise technology in the UK. The first beneficiaries will be drivers of Mustang Mach-E-enabled models, who can experience autonomous driving “hands off, eyes on the road” on 3,700 km of motorway, identified as Blue Zones, in Scotland and Wales.

The system can monitor road signs, speed limits and traffic conditions in real time to control steering, acceleration, braking and lane positioning, as well as maintaining a constant following distance and stopping fully in the event of a traffic jam. Added to this is the sophisticated infrared camera technology which constantly monitors the driver’s attention level.





“It’s not every day you can say you’ve stepped into the future, but the fact that Ford BlueCruise has become the first self-driving system of its kind to receive approval for use in a country on the European continent, it is a significant step forward for our sector – said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model and in Europe – Modern motorways can be demanding and full of pitfalls for many, even for the most self-confident drivers. BlueCruise takes care of the most stressful operations, to make driving on the motorway less tiring and to give drivers more safety and comfort”.

BlueCruise is active up to a maximum speed of 130km/h, and uses a combination of radar and cameras to detect and follow the position and speed of other vehicles on the road. If the system detects driver inattention, it sends warning messages in the instrument panel, followed by audible warnings and subsequently activates the brakes to slow the vehicle, maintaining full steering control. Similar actions are performed if the driver does not put their hands back on the wheel when prompted, as soon as they leave a Blue Zone.





After the first 90 days included in the purchase of the vehicle, British owners of the Mustang Mach-E my 2023 can activate BlueCruise via subscription for a monthly cost of £17.99 (about €20). The device, as provided by Ford, can be activated in other European countries when the regulations allow it and in the coming years the BlueCruise will also be available on other models of the house.