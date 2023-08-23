Home » Autumn noise 2023 – Three days of sonic delights – mica
Small festival, big number – this also applies to this year’s Herbstlärm Festival, which will again take place in the cozy kultur:treff in the House of Music in St. Johann im Pongau.

From September 7th to 9th, the Days of Musical Diversity will turn the stage into a living room and bands into “comfortable” couch guests.

On Thursday, Christoph Pepe Auer and White Noise into the sound cosmos between jazz, pop and electro. The jazz clarinettist juggles with programmed sounds, self-made instruments and double bass clarinet. The world music trio guinea pig then pulls the audience into the shimmering heat of a Spanish night. Guitars and violin in a fiery, spirited rendezvous.

It works on Fridays Brothers van Yarns from Golling about what makes being human: friendship, longing and love. Polyphonic songs illuminate the highs and lows of existence in a melancholic and nostalgic way. Then the “six-headed high-flyer” (FM4) great spotted woodpecker Children’s songs for adults. The sextet bends language and embeds it so skilfully in a surreal setting that it took first place in the Austrian charts in 2021.

The result of a wonderful ‘bromance’ between four guys who are totally devoted to music can be seen on Saturday when Instant Karma turning their backs on the monotony of the pop scene and garnishing bubbling bass with rocking riffs. Then reflect Spitting Ibex the experiences of the last few years in order to carry them out into the world in a rocking cloak of metaphors. An unconventional, groovy, driving whirlwind “crazy ideas and craftsmanship” (T1).

Autumn noise 2023
culture: meeting in the House of Music
Ing.-Ludwig-Pech-Strasse 7
5600 St Johann im Pongau

Don, 07.09.2023
Christoph Pepe Auer & White Noise
guinea pig

Fre, 08.09.2023
Brothers van Yarns
great spotted woodpecker

Sam, 09.09.2023
Instant Karma
Spitting Ibex

Admission from 7:00 p.m

