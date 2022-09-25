【tasty】

Author: Yu Yuanyuan

“The crab in the rice-cooked river village is fat, and its double claws are like halberds and green mud.” The autumn wind rises and the crab’s feet are itchy. The Ming Dynasty painter Xu Wei wrote a poem “Painting Crabs”, which wrote the charm of crabs and was liked by scholars and writers of all dynasties. The elegance of drawing crabs and eating crabs is expressed.

Xu Wei loves to draw crabs, and the crabs in his paintings are quite freehand, open-minded, unrestrained and refined, and the demeanor of this “running thing” is vividly depicted in just a few strokes. In the “Yellow Armor Picture” now in the Palace Museum in Beijing, the dripping ink paints the large, nearly withered lotus leaves, indicating that it is the season of desolation in autumn. Under the residual lotus, a crab is crawling slowly. The blank space of the large piece expresses the autumn water, the composition is simple, and the artistic conception is far-reaching. This ink crab at the bottom of the picture seems to be done carelessly, but it is actually thick, light, dry, wet, hooked, wiped, and dotted. Although the shape is exaggerated, it is very interesting. In another “Crab and Fish Picture”, a reed branch is used as a guide on the right side, and a vigorous crab is drawn on the side. The crab claws are drawn with quick brush and ink, and the crab shell is dyed with thick ink, showing a sense of speed and strength.

Yellow Armor (Chinese painting) Xu Wei

In the Northern Song Dynasty, Fu Gong’s “Crab Records” said: “The crab is a thing, although it is not expensive, but it is seen in classics, cited in biography, written in Zi Shi, determined to be secluded, sung in poets, and mixed in novels. What does it mean?” Crab painting, which belongs to the category of flowers, birds, fish and insects in Chinese painting, can be both handwriting and writing, and it shows the skill of brush and ink. Due to the characteristics of crabs’ “huge” and “runaway”, many painters also use satirical techniques to borrow This expresses the uneasy air in the chest. There are many paintings on the theme of crabs in the past dynasties, leaving many masterpieces handed down from generation to generation. Qian Yanyuan, Su Shi, Shen Zhou, Chen Chun, Fu Shan, Zhu Da and others have all painted crabs, some floating in the water, some walking with reeds, straws, and evening lotuses, either alone or together, in a variety of poses. Shen Zhou’s freehand ink painting “Guo Suo Tu” (according to the characteristics of the crab’s sound, it is called Guo Suo), first uses light ink to paint the crab shell and crab legs, burnt ink to paint the claws and crab shell convex and concave, thick ink to render the double claws, vivid Outline the scene of a clear water hairy crab running rampant among the aquatic plants, with both form and spirit.

Guo Suotu (Chinese painting) Shen Zhou

Crabs are not only peculiar in appearance, but also popular for their plump flesh. Su Shi has a cloud: “Half the shell contains yellow and it is advisable to order wine, and two claws are used to persuade Xue to add food.” In the painter’s pen, the red chrysanthemum, yellow crab, delicious wine and delicious food are also a colorful autumn scenery. Modern and modern painters such as Ren Yi, Qi Baishi, Zhu Qizhan, Lou Shibai and others all like to paint crab-eating themes. In Ren Yi’s “Pineapple Chrysanthemum Crab Pages”, light blue chrysanthemums, green fruit leaves, golden pineapples, and red cooked crabs on the plate, just as Hua Yan, one of the Eight Eccentrics in Yangzhou, said, “I have no money to buy purple crabs, and I covet when I draw them.”

Pineapple Chrysanthemum Crab Page (Chinese painting) Ren Yi

Qi Baishi is good at drawing live crabs, and has created a set of crab painting methods that no predecessors did: three strokes can draw a crab shell with irregularities, and then use the unique mid-flat front to draw the crab legs, which seems to be broken with one stroke. Continuously, three sections of crab legs are completed, using the characteristics of rice paper to spread, showing the delicate fluff on the crab legs. The old man Baishi also likes to draw cooked crabs. He paints them with a pen dipped in cinnamon and ochre. The color is ochre red. The legs of the crabs are scattered on the plate. “Having a plate full of crabs and a jug full of wine, it would be foolish if you don’t drink.” In “The Picture of Crab Wine”, the concise lines are outlined and rendered with a little bit of rendering, one plate, one pot and one red candle, expressing the open mind of autumn. To the fullest.

Crab Wine Figure (Chinese painting) Qi Baishi

Late Lotus Guo Suotu (Chinese painting) Anonymous

Autumn is as cool as water, the lake is gleaming, watching crabs, tasting crabs, accompanied by poetry and wine, do not have a long and comfortable feeling of picking chrysanthemums.

“Guangming Daily” (September 25, 2022, 11th edition)

