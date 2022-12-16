Listen to the audio version of the article

Avatar week is finally here. The absolute protagonist of the weekend in theaters can only be “Avatar 2 – La via dell’acqua”, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2009 film that managed to break every record at the world box office.

That feature film from thirteen years ago was not only a huge commercial success, but also a product capable of making us reflect on the digital universe, on how true it is that each of us has another personality that is realized through video games, computers and social networks, so much so that we like to see Pandora (a planet where everything is connected) as a real metaphor for the Internet.

This sequel restarts from this important narrative base, aiming however to explore the depths of the planet, a place that for director James Cameron has always been a space of passions and obsessions, both for his films (from “Abyss” to “Titanic”). as for his private life (underwater exploration is probably what interests the director most of all).

“Avatar – The Waterway” picks up about ten years after where the original ended, with Jake and Neytiri who have started a family and must now prepare for a new, terrible threat. Repeatedly postponed, the film is the first of many sequels that Cameron has thought up to continue his saga, focusing on cutting-edge special effects and highly sensitive themes.

Environmentalism and spectacularity

The first element in favor is that, despite the very high expectations, the visual apparatus still manages to surprise thanks to a splendid use of 3D and an aesthetic spectacularity that confirms Cameron as one of the best directors of world cinema on this front. duration may be a bit excessive (there are about 192 minutes, not all of which are necessary), the pace is always pressing, the involvement is very high and the emotional chords that the narration manages to touch become deeper and deeper as the minutes go by.

“Avatar – La via dell’acqua” is a product with a strong environmental impact, which does not deal with certain themes in a clever or specious way but, on the contrary, always manages to be intense, delicate and never rhetorical in the reflections it proposes. Doing better than that with this sequel it was practically impossible: it must be seen without a doubt in the cinema, in front of the biggest screen and with the best sound system you can have near you.