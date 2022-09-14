“Avatar: Return to Pandora” was unveiled at the 2022 Disney & Marvel Games Conference, which is an important part of Disney’s global fan conference D23 Expo. Disney’s major brands gathered together, and “Avatar: Return to Pandora” has attracted much attention because of the top-notch IP it backs. At the meeting, Walt Disney Games executive producer Jared Yeager revealed some information about the game.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

“Avatar: Return to Pandora” shows video screenshots, the screen in development, does not represent the final quality of the game

Customize the avatar warrior and fight for the future of Pandora

“Avatar: Return to Pandora” shows video screenshots, the screen in development, does not represent the final quality of the game

From the on-site display screen, high freedom of customization is a highlight, both in terms of customizable range and depth of customization, from character modeling to weapons and equipment, creating player-exclusive Avatar warriors to fight for the future of Pandora.

Then the picture shows the strange creatures fighting against Pandora, such as the lightning beast with pitch-black fangs and sharp teeth, the hammer-headed thunder beast with a huge body and full of aura, etc. appear one after another in the picture. I want to be in it and become an Avatar to experience the hearty and incisive battle of this epic battle.

Unreal 4 engine blessing, Pandora planet at your fingertips

“Avatar: Return to Pandora” shows video screenshots, the screen in development, does not represent the final quality of the game

In the press conference, Jared Yeager mentioned: In the struggle between RDA and the new Na’vi clan, players have a high degree of freedom, whether they want to freely appreciate the highly restored Pandora planet scenery, or want to immerse themselves in the shooting battle zone The cool feeling that comes, can be satisfied in the game.

The scene displayed this time was created by Zulong Entertainment using Unreal Engine 4, and the Oscar team provided creative support to restore the original work to the greatest extent, allowing players to be immersed and enjoy the new look of the planet Pandora.

Shooting RPG gameplay, all types of competitive battle mode

“Avatar: Return to Pandora” shows video screenshots, the screen in development, does not represent the final quality of the game

The gameplay of the product is determined to be a shooting RPG, and supports multiplayer online, with equal emphasis on character development and strategic operation. In addition to multiplayer team battles against bosses, players can also fight one-on-one with other players to enjoy the fun of shooting battles.

In order to improve the game world view setting, the game is supervised by Cameron Studio, the world view is polished, and with the strong R&D capabilities of Zulong Entertainment, the overall mobile game product quality pursues the 3A masterpiece level.

At present, the launch time of “Avatar: Return to Pandora” has not yet been announced. Jared Yeager used the word “soon” for the launch time at the press conference, looking forward to the vision of transferring the Pandora battlefield from theaters to mobile phones in the near future. can be realized as soon as possible.