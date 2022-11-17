Avatar: The Last Airbender Epic Crossover Characters Aang, Toph, and Zuko Now Join Heroes

Shanghai, China – November 20221The 7th –Today, Ubisoft announced that its epic collaboration with Nickelodeon’s “Heroes of Chaos” is now officially launched. The free-to-play 2D platformer Brawl Stars is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Players can also log in to Ubisoft Connect to play the PC version for free. Aang, Toph, and Zuko from “Avatar: The Last Airbender” will join “Heroes of War” as epic linkage characters, and players can purchase characters with 300 mammoth coins in the in-game store.

· Aang, Wu Shang’s epic crossover character. The only known survivor of the Qihe clan, the last qi master. He is destined to master the magic of Avatar and defeat Fire King. Since Aang is an Avatar, he must learn the four major imperial arts: water, earth, fire, and air. He is cheerful and cunning, yearning for a life full of fun. Aang wields gauntlets and spears, and his signature attack reveals his four master arts and even enters Avatar.

· Toph, Kor’s epic crossover character. Born blind, she learned to adapt and overcome it at an early age. She is a powerful earth master, free and unrestrained, tenacious and confident, speaking and acting as she pleases. She disdains others to teach her how to do things, but she is happy to direct others around. She is used to being underestimated, and is good at turning her opponent’s underestimation to her own advantage. Toph wields gauntlets and a hammer, and his signature move powers up his attacks with an earthen spell.

· Zuko, Hattori’s epic crossover character. He is the son of Fire Lord Ozai, a powerful fire master who was exiled for speaking out against his father and the hegemony of the Fire Nation. Zuko faced many inner struggles and traumas in her quest to hunt down Avatar. With the support of his uncle General Iroh, he finally joined the team of Avatar and became Aang’s fire master, regaining the true glory of him and the Fire Nation. Zuko wields a sword and spear, and in his signature move, he can disguise himself as a blue god and use fire.

This epic linkage also introduces a brand-new map inspired by Xiqizong Temple that can be used in free mode and 1V1 mode, Momo emoticon, cabbage merchant KO special effects, partner Apa, and brand-new themed emoticons and avatars. Players who log in to the game during the event can also receive the avatar “Legend of Iroh” for free. All items will still be available for purchase and use after the event, and game modes and maps will continue to play after the event.

Developed by Blue Mammoth, Brawl Stars is an epic free-for-all platform fighting game where more than 80 million players around the world can fight for glory in the halls of Valor. Players can choose from a cast of over 50 unique characters, play solo or co-op, and battle online or locally. “Heroes of War” also supports cross-platform play, including online between Xbox One series consoles such as Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, iOS and Android devices, Players can either play custom games or queue for online matches.