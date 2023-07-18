Home » AVEC – „I Feel Alone These Days“ – mica
by admin
Three years after their last album Homesick”, the Upper Austrian singer-songwriter AVEC is back with new material with the EP “I Feel Alone These Days” (Sony Music Entertainment).

The last few years have done something to many, they have left their mark on everyone and are still having an impact, including on With. Their new EP “I Feel Alone These Days” is a deeply personal and highly emotional affair. The 2019 with the Amadeus Austrian Music Award excellent Upper Austrian lives through dark, lonely moments and phases of sadness, disappointment, anger and coming to terms with her songs. At the same time, however, she repeatedly lets hope shine through and conveys a feeling of departure for better times.

Miriam Hufnagl else With In 2023, she shows herself to be an artist who has matured in her work, who succeeds in a really powerful way in turning her innermost being out and making her stories tangible for everyone. The songs convey themselves directly and authentically, with a strong voice, catchy melodies, catchy refrains and, above all, a lot of atmosphere. In addition, musically very diverse. The EP starts with the opening track of the same name, quiet, reserved and almost evocative, with voice and piano. After that shows With, that she also masters the profound melancholic tone of pop (“Mirror”), that more powerful and faster is no problem for her (“Nothing to me”, “Look Araund”) and that she also understands folk music very well (“Walls “). The EP finds its grandiose conclusion in the song “Ghost”, which begins quietly and develops into a captivating goosebump moment lasting several minutes.

The songs up „I Feel Alone These Days” once again underline what an extraordinary singer-songwriter With is and why it is where it is. There are not many who manage the balancing act between radio suitability and depth as impressively as she does. A really powerful piece of music.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:
With
With (Instagram)
With (Facebook)

