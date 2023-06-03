Avenged Sevenfold – Life Is But A Dream… – Album Review

Avenged Sevenfold – Life Is But A Dream…

Origin: Huntington Beach, Kalifornien, USA

Release: 02.06.2023

Label: Warner Records

Duration: 52:23

Genre: Progressive Metal

Avenged Sevenfold are back! After four years of radio silence, they are back with their new album Life Is But A Dream…which reflects a journey through an existential crisis – “a personal exploration of the meaning, purpose and value of human existence with the ever lurking fear of death”.

served as inspiration Albert Camus, one of the most important philosophers and writers of the 20th century. His work The stranger deals with existentialism and absurdism – a ubiquitous theme that is reflected in every song and thought provoking.

This is “I am all” as “I am none”

Game Over is the first song of the album and is a mix of melancholy and emphasis. A very quiet guitar intro contrasts with the dynamic verses. The end heralds a melancholic solo paired with the lyrics “Can’t you see life is but a dream anyway…” a.

The song Mattel partly reminiscent of earlier works by Avenged Sevenfold. “Now I know this might sound crazy, but I smelled the plastic daisies and it seems we’ve found ourselves in hell” describes the topic of Mattel perfect. Heavy double bass action, dramatic guitar solos and the alternation of vocals and screams give the theme additional emphasis and emotion.

Nobody is the first single release, HERE for you as an appetizer. The guitar intro is reminiscent of an alarm and transitions into a minor arpeggio. The musical structure is very detailed and very charged – in contrast to this, the song is broken up by acapella interludes with an important message. The lyrics suggest that it’s about a person who realizes that they are not just the product of human existence, but everything: the universe, all knowledge. The outro is a fast solo that changes key in between and ends with violins in the background.

You mean everything, you can be anything

The second single We Love You is an absolute genre mix. The structure, resembling a rhapsody, reflects the emotions contained in the subject matter. “More power, more pace, more money, more taste” describes what motivates and destroys us and our reality. The song is about the society-imposed sense of consuming and exploiting as much as possible. The dynamic transitions between rock, experimental metal, country et al and the progressive and experimental character were masterfully composed. Go to the 360° VR video HERE.

M.Shadows Tenor voice opens the song Cosmic. The composition of guitar arpeggios, piano and slow lyrics invite you to dream. In contrast there are siren-like sounds, effects over the vocals and strings as an outro.

“GOD” hidden in track listing

Synyster Gates opens the song “G” with a guitar solo combined with effects. Female choirs, solos in the background and spoken lyrics give the song a rebellious character. “What? What have I done? Jesus Christ, you gotta be kidding me!” can be heard clearly.

(O)rdinary has a very funky character. Effect-heavy vocals round off the song and end with a guitar solo and alarm-like sounds.

(D)eath reminiscent of old film music. The classic ballad character, interrupted by sad-sounding solos, provides drama and pure melancholy. An epic ending of drums, brass and strings keeps the song heavy.

The title track Life Is But A Dream graces the end of the album with a playful piano piece in minor.

Conclusion

If you like experimental sound, packed with emotions and lyrics that make you think, you will Life Is But A Dream… love. The genre mix also makes it an absolutely interesting work. I’ve had enough 8 / 10



Line Up

M. Shadows – Gesang, Keyboard

Synyster Gates – lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals

Zachy Vengeance – rhythm guitar, acoustic guitar, backing vocals

Johnny Christ – bass guitar, backing vocals

Brooks Wackerman – drums

Tracklist

01. Game Over

02. Mattel

03. Nobody

04. We Love You

05. Cosmic

06. Beautiful Morning

07. Easier

08. G

09. (O)rdinary

10. (D)eath

11. Life Is But A Dream

