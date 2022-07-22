Original title: AVG “Trail of Qingxia” will launch the Chinese version of the opening animation appreciation

AVG “Trail of Qingxia” will launch the Chinese version of the opening animation appreciation

HIKARI FIELD officially announced that it will produce and publish the international Chinese version of “The Track of Youth”. Chinese version of the official website is now open: https://hikarifield.co.jp/aonatsu/

This work is a masterpiece created by GIGA/Entergram (theatrical painting club), a senior Japanese beautiful girl game company. After its release, it won widespread praise in the market, and won the Gold Award for the annual script of the cute game awards, and also won many awards in the beautiful girl game awards. Since then, the home console version has been launched on the PS4, PSV and NS platforms.

U35, a well-known illustrator who is active in animation and light novels, is responsible for the original painting and character design of this work, and the script is jointly undertaken by Kitty Earth and Yukino. Music produced by up-and-coming musician Shrimp Ball Curry Earl. Popular seiyuu Torii Yuka (representative work “Thousand Love * Ten Thousand Flowers”, “Golden Light Love Quartet”), Xia Hexiao (representative work “You Soul 2”, “Starlight Cafe and Death Butterfly”) and Yu Miwa Xi (representative work “Lost in the Snow and Encounter with the Fairy”) offered her voice for the heroine. The opening theme song is sung by the super popular singer KOTOKO (representative work “Thousand Love * Ten Thousand Flowers” OP), and the ending theme song is sung by the cutting-edge singer Miyazaki Hotaru (representative work “Re:LieF~Dedicated to Dear You~” OP) Sing.

The international Chinese version of “Trail of Qingxia” will have a high-definition picture quality of 1920X1080 that surpasses the original PC version, and will support additional content. Scheduled to launch in 2022. The official Chinese version of the opening animation has been announced, please enjoy!

CG appreciation:

