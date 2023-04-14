Home Entertainment AVIA archive 855 low-top retro basketball shoes in new colors | Hypebeast
The “AVIA archive file series” brought back the heavyweight product “855” last year. As a low-top basketball shoe with the concept of “speed”, “855” was the first choice for outside players and speed strikers in the 1980s. This time, the shoes once again usher in a variety of new color schemes, inspired by classic NBA teams, with all-white high-grade cowhide body materials, full of strong retro sports style.

In terms of design details, you can see the iconic “butterfly” plastic shoe eyelet on the toe, and the sole design also breaks through the conventional cup-shaped rubber outsole in the 1980s. On the basis of retaining the “cantilever” cushioning technology , the two-stage side wall and the exposed midsole color-separated EVA were relatively novel design techniques at the time, and the heel “TPU” had a three-dimensional “855” font. The shape fits perfectly with the rubber module of the sole, bringing the heel part Durable stability and support.

“AVIA archive file series” will launch a full range of “855” color schemes this month. Interested readers may wish to follow the official account of “AVIA archive file series” to track the release information.

