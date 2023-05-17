Avian flu vaccine authorized in California condors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California condors will receive a vaccine against a deadly strain of bird flu that threatens to wipe out a previously endangered species, federal officials said Tuesday.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture approved the emergency use of the vaccine after more than twenty condors recently died from avian flu, known as H5N1.

There are fewer than 350 California condors in the wild, in groups that stretch from the northwestern United States to Baja California, Mexico.

A pilot safety study in North American vultures, a similar species, will begin this month, allowing researchers to monitor for any adverse effects before administering the vaccines to condors, according to a statement from the Department of Agriculture.

The agency approved emergency vaccination “because these birds are highly threatened, are closely monitored, and their population is very small, which allows for thorough monitoring of the vaccine,” the statement said.

Over the past year and a half, millions of birds across the United States have died from bird flu, including more than 430 bald eagles and about 58 million commercial turkeys and chickens that were culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

The population of the iconic California condors, with their 10-foot (3-meter) wingspans, was virtually extinct due to hunting during the Gold Rush, as well as poisoning from the toxic pesticide DDT and ingestion of lead ammunition. .

In the 1980s, the 22 remaining California condors in the wild were captured and placed in breeding programs to save the species. The first zoo-born birds were released in 1992 and have since been reintroduced into their natural habitats.