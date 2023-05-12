Avocado pie recipe, Rodolfo’s dish that dazzled the MasterChef jury

This Thursday at MasterChef Argentina, Rodolfo Vera Calderón dazzled Germán Martitegui, Damían Betular and Donato de Santis with a avocado tart with whipped cream, lime zest and a mango and tangerine coulis. It delighted the jury so much that even Wanda Nara wanted to try a portion. That’s the recipe.

So that you can prepare it at home, we bring you the steps of making this dish that can be used as a dessert and has many variations.

This is the recipe they shared from the Vitónica site:

Ingredients for avocado tart

These are the necessary ingredients for a preparation for eight people:

Ground almond 100 g

Oatmeal 40g

Grated coconut 20 g

Chia seeds 10g

Virgin coconut or olive or sunflower oil 30 ml

eggs 1

Avocado (weight of pulp) 350 g

Natural skyr yogurt or natural Greek or cream cheese 150 g

Lima 2

powdered gelatin 2 g

Liquid sweetener to taste (optional)

How to prepare an avocado tart

To make the base, preheat the oven to 180ºC and grease or line a tart mold about 20 cm in diameter with non-stick paper. Recommended with removable bottom.

Then, mix in a bowl by hand or using a food processor the almond, oats, coconut, chia, egg and two tablespoons of melted virgin coconut oil or another vegetable until you have a dough that can be pressed and molded. ; It should be wet but not sticky. In case it is dry, they recommended from Vitónica, add a little more oil or cold water.

Then, pour the dough into the mold and spread it by hand or with a large spoon, making sure that it is distributed evenly. Prick a little with a fork, place something heavy on top, and place a piece of baking paper on top and bake for about 15 minutes.

Subsequently, remove the weights and paper and bake for another 5-10 minutes, until golden and firm. Let cool while you make the filling, or leave overnight.

On the other hand, remove the pulp from the avocados to approximately 350 g, and blend with the juice of a lime (about 40-50 g) and a little fine zest. Dissolve the powdered gelatin in water, heat them for 10-20 seconds in the microwave and stir well.

Continue the preparation, adding the skyr or yogurt to the crushed avocado, well drained of any whey, the gelatin powder dissolved with the water and liquid sweetener (optional).

When a homogeneous and thick cream is achieved, fill the already cooled tart base, even out the surface with a spatula and refrigerate for at least four hours. If a firmer texture is desired or gelatin has not been used, freeze. Serve with more lime zest.

