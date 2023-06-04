Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure

After Awake NY officially released the 2023 spring/summer series Lookbook last month, it has confirmed that it will launch the first joint project with Jordan Brand. The two parties chose Air Ship to launch the joint shoes, especially at the opening event of Awake NY’s latest flagship store in the East Side of New York. exposure. (If you know, you know)

The latest Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship collaboration hangs from the ceiling for the eagle-eyed to spot. At present, the inspiration for this joint design has not been determined. This shoe chooses white leather to create the main body, and chooses red and blue yin and yang techniques to outline the outline of the Air Ship shoe, and it is matched with a silver Swoosh appearance and specially decorated with luxurious snakeskin elements. , supplemented by an old and yellowed midsole and outsole, and finally injecting the Awake NY stitching Logo on the side of the forefoot to show its identity.

Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship The latest joint shoes have not yet confirmed the release date, interested readers please pay attention.