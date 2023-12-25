Awakening Lion: Embracing Guangdong’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

“Awakening Lion” Episode 5 “Dancing Lion Soul” Premieres, Celebrating Guangdong’s Intangible Cultural Heritage

The folk dance drama “Awakening Lion” continues to captivate audiences with its latest episode “Dancing Lion Soul,” which premiered to critical acclaim. The show tells the story of the self-awakening and transformation of two lion dance teenagers as they face different life choices, incorporating many elements of Guangdong’s rich intangible cultural heritage.

The large-scale national dance drama “Awakening Lion” is more than just a visual spectacle; it is a cultural celebration that aims to awaken the spirit of the lion within each viewer. Premiering in 2018, the show is set against the backdrop of the anti-British struggle in Sanyuanli, Guangzhou, during the First Opium War. It follows the journey of two young lion dancers as they navigate love, hatred, family, and country, reflecting the indomitable fighting spirit of the children of southern Guangdong.

In addition to showcasing authentic Nanquan, the dance drama “Awakening Lion” also incorporates many southern Cantonese intangible cultural heritage elements, such as Guangdong lion drums, Lingnan music style, and Muyu rap. This integration serves as a testament to the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao.

“Awakening Lion” has resonated with audiences and critics alike, drawing praise for its compelling storytelling and stunning visuals. The show’s dedication to preserving and promoting Guangdong’s intangible cultural heritage has earned it widespread acclaim and recognition.

The production of “Awakening Lion” is a collaborative effort, with stellar contributions from producer Du Chuan Guilin Haili, chief planners Sun Aiqun and Sun Xuan, and the entire production team. The show’s success is a testament to the collective talent and vision of those involved in its creation.

As “Awakening Lion” continues to make waves in the world of performing arts, it stands as a shining example of the power of art and culture in bringing communities together and preserving the heritage of generations past.

