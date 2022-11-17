Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, 12 July 2022 – After award-winning composer Michael Price and his family relocated from London in 2021, they aimed to be closer to their parents and nature. He streamlined his new home studio setup and took the opportunity to evaluate which tools were absolutely necessary for the studio. The answer is that, in addition to a piano and some comfortable furniture, the most important thing is a Solid State Logic UC1 plug-in controller and UF8 digital audio workstation (DAW) controller, and some peripheral analog mastering equipment.

Price, who was nominated for an Emmy in 2014, as well as a BAFTA, and has two other Emmy nominations for the BBC’s Sherlock series, has experimented with plenty of real things over the years. and touch screen controller. But until he discovered SSL products, he couldn’t find any equipment that could really support his creative process.“I found these two control surfaces to be the most tactile and smoothest I’ve ever used.” He says.

Elegant Design and Software Features

A graduate of the University of Surrey’s Tonmeister programme, Price’s ability to straddle both worlds of engineering and creativity has allowed him to approach a piece of equipment with an appreciation for both its functionality and its aesthetics.“I am as fascinated by the elegant design of music technology as I am by furniture or composition.” He says: “It’s great when a company’s design can be both aesthetic and functional, or to add a new twist to your original setup. If the aesthetics of the physical equipment they use to solve a problem Elegant, yet functional and very practical, it will be a joy to work with every day. Kudos to the designers of SSL for this.”

He continued:“The UF8 solves problems more effectively than any device. And the build quality and functionality are great.”

But what Price really likes is the perfect integration between the UC1 and the SSL 360 software.“The two products are very different.”He says: “The combination of the two provides a level of functionality beyond just using a DAW, and more like the mixing console he’s been using for decades.”

“Golden Channel Strip” and SSL 360 Software

“I use the Channel Strip 2 plug-in on everything, and I have it built into the DAW template.” he explained: “I use the 360 ​​software as a mode switcher, and I can switch from composing to mixing by clicking on the 360 ​​screen. I don’t have to look at the waveform anymore. I have a UC1 handy and work with it. It feels good and intuitive, like It’s the ‘Golden Channel Strip’ that allows me to get what I’m focusing on on the screen. I’ve never seen a product that elegantly presents as much information on the screen as the 360 ​​Plug-in Mixer. It gives you an overall Having an overview and knowing where things are, just like in the analog days, made the whole process very fluid, which is what I’ve always been looking for in a plug-in controller.”

Price tried almost every “colored” channel strip.“No matter what console you’ve ever used, someone has made a channel strip out of it. But I’ve found that in some consoles the emulation software creeps in dark tones, or sounds that don’t belong on the console itself. Now, Channel Strip 2 with SSL for 360° software cuts through it all. I’m very pleased with the cleaner, more transparent world we get when working in-the-box.”

for example. He says:“If I add a recording of real strings or vocals underneath my synth of choice, I prefer a cleaner environment. Then I can pick more discriminatingly—because I’m lucky Having this analog mastering link – finally adding some transformer sound in the analog layer, rather than making everything dirty and lose transparency.”

Tactile controls and sound transparency

Since he’s not staring at the screen at the graph when he’s using the UC1’s EQ controls, he’s more satisfied with the choices he’s making.“It has great articulation, and if it’s just a knob in front of you, you turn it until it sounds right. I want to avoid accumulating coloration that I can’t remove, but I have the option to add grit If I need it for a particular tone.”

He says his usual practice is to put bus compressors on all his stems: “Most of our productions will use 8 to 12 stems. Usually, the compressor does almost nothing, just set the threshold and let them compress at a very high level. Or, if the It’s a percussive stem, and I might compress it a little bit harder.”

Price admits he has no plans to set up a music studio in the new location, as he has long preferred to separate work and home, as he did in London, where he still maintains a 600-square-foot production facility. But his earlier plans for a break were cut short when deadlines loomed on several TV soundtrack projects, including ITV’s BAFTA-winning crime thriller Unforgotten. ) season five.“Because I have already set up some equipment in the study.” He says: “The template in my study was built for the filming of “Unforgettable”, so the SSL controller can just be used for this project.”

Price also used the UC1 and UF8 on his solo project Whitsun in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I recorded with the Una Corder piano and the Yamaha CS-80, the Una Corder is a single-string piano that sounds like a bell. I also sang a little bit. Everything went through my SSL template and equipment, and then gave it to the Guy Massey – who does a really good job and is a friend of mine – does the mixing.”

A custom study with beautiful furniture and SSL controllers

Overall, the new home studio needed to meet three of Price’s creative requirements.“The first one was, I used to improvise on the piano a lot. Then, I wrote film and TV soundtracks. I also wrote contemporary classical music, mostly in pencil on paper. It was like trying to play with scale and interesting digital patterns, using A beautiful musical architecture is constructed in a simulated way.” He says.

“So when adding equipment to this room, I wanted it to better reflect those three things – the piano, pencil and paper, and recording and making music for film and TV. I also have some very comfortable leather chairs here .I’m very obsessed with mid-century furniture, so there’s an Eames lounge chair and a very striking UC1 plug-in controller and UF8 digital audio workstation (DAW) controller.” Price finally said: “It’s a tactile home studio.”