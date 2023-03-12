star



Sani

2023-03-12T15:23:00+08:00

On the 8th of this month, when Kim Sae-ron appeared in court for drunk driving, he said that he was “difficult in life”. On the 10th, he shared photos of a part-time job in a coffee shop on IG, which seemed to testify to this. work to earn a living.

Two of the 3 photos posted by Kim Sairon PO can clearly see the LOGO of a certain coffee shop. Regarding this, the store said: “After confirmation, there is no record of Kim Sairon working officially in any branch in the country.”

(Source: [email protected]_sae)

(Source: [email protected]_sae)

The person in charge of the promotion of the cafe brand revealed in an interview with Sports Chosun yesterday that the owner of a branch in Gyeonggi-do knew that one of the work-students was a friend of Kim Sae-ron, but Kim Sae-ron did not work part-time at that store. After the media reported, the head office received an inquiry call, and the branch owner learned about the photo taking. The work-study student himself had resigned in September last year, and the company is currently trying to figure out how Kim Sae-ron’s photo was taken.

The person in charge also said that there is no separate baking space in the store, and the dark kitchen in the photo of Kim Sae Ron was not taken in the store.

(Source: [email protected]_sae)

When Kim Sae-ron posted this group of photos, it already caused a wave of resentment, thinking that she had the money to hire 6 top lawyers but deliberately pretended to be poor. Now after the store denied it, the public opinion became further indifferent: “It’s too shameful”, “Speechless”, “Is it pretending to be a part-time job? It’s too much”, “I don’t learn from the good ones, I learned a lot from the bad ones”, “It’s really Dafa, it’s not uncommon for such a mental state to drink and drive”, “It turns out that it’s not a certification photo but a set photo kk”, “I chose a chain store that is easy to reveal…”, “I thought she was already working hard , I didn’t expect to be fooled by me.”

Related reports: Kim Sae-ron hires 6 top lawyers despite his “difficult life”!Sharing the recent status of part-time work was snatched: This is not called “difficulty”, it is just the ordinary daily life of the 20th generation

(Source: TVDaily)

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news