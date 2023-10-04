Home » Axiom Space and Prada collaborate on new NASA spacesuits
It is the first revolutionary partnership between a commercial aerospace company and an Italian luxury brand: Axiom Space, leader in the space sector and creator of the first commercial orbital station, announces the collaboration with Prada for the new NASA suits for the Artemis III lunar mission .

Ready for the 2025 mission

The mission, scheduled for 2025, will be the first manned Moon landing since Apollo 17, which dates back to December 1972, but it will also be the first to put a woman on this satellite. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Prada on the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit,” said Michael Suffredini, CEO of Axiom Space. «Prada’s know-how in raw materials, production techniques and design will allow us to apply advanced technologies to guarantee the comfort of astronauts on the lunar surface, also taking into consideration those human factors that are so necessary yet still absent in traditional spacesuits ».

Collaboration between Italy and Texas

Throughout the entire design process, the Prada and Axiom Space teams will work side by side to develop innovative solutions in terms of materials and design capable of both providing protection and responding to the challenges of a unique environment such as the lunar one. «From Prada’s constant avant-garde vision has arisen an unprecedented desire for adventure towards new horizons: space», declared Lorenzo Bertelli, marketing director of the Prada Group. «It is an honor for us to be part of this mission with Axiom Space. The decades of experimentation, study of cutting-edge technologies and know-how in the field of design gathered since the 1990s, when Luna Rossa participated in the America’s Cup, will come together in the spacesuit for the Artemis era. It is a celebration of creativity and ‘innovation in the progress of civilization’.

The technical details

The AxEMU suit will provide astronauts with even more advanced capabilities to explore space, while giving NASA the ability to leverage commercially developed systems that humans need to access, live and work on and around the Moon. The suits are an evolution of NASA’s Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU) model (below, the model used for the latest missions) and are designed to ensure greater flexibility and protection in a hostile environment, as well as being equipped with instruments specialized for exploration and scientific activities. Thanks to the applied technologies and innovative design, they will also allow us to expand the radius of lunar exploration like never before. The development of these next-generation suits is a significant step in the discovery of space, which will allow us to learn more about the Moon, the solar system, and much more.

