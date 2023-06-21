Ayurveda conquers wellness in hotels

Listen to the audio version of the article

Americans, British and Asians: customers of the Mandarin Oriental Milan, which is selling out in this period, can take advantage of the new offer of the hotel Spa which revises its offer with the partnership with the Australian brand – Ayurvedic, aromatherapy and cruelty -free – Subtle Energies. Unique in Italy, the Spa of the hotel in via Andegari offers a complete line of massages and body and face treatments, all characterized by an effective holistic approach based on psychophysical balance. Founded in Sydney in 1993 by Farida Irani, a specialist in Ayurveda, aromatherapy and reflexology, Subtle Energies applies advanced clinical studies to natural therapies, creating pioneering formulas and treatments. Like the relaxing Blissfull Holistic Massage, which focuses on the marma points, specific points of the energy body connected to the circulation of prana (vital energy). For the face, the main focus is on deeper hydration and anti-aging care : the 24K Gold Age-Defying Facial formula is particularly sought after, based on effective ingredients such as 24k gold and mogra, a flower from the jasmine family.

The practice of Ayurveda dates back to over 5000 years ago, the ancient Indian medicine considered a real science of life that gives balance of energies, full development of potential and great harmony. And the number of hotels that offer treatments according to this philosophy in their wellness centers is growing, from the Dolomites to the Emilian hills up to Puglia.

At the Executive Spa Hotel in Fiorano Modenese (Modena), new Ayurvedic treatments are available with the Ayurway line, which combines ancient Indian medicine with Italian innovation. One can try Abhyangam and Padabhyangam treatments. Abhyangam (key treatment of Ayurveda), is a massage practice with medicated oils, which has as its purpose the general rebalancing of the person, the restoration of a good content of vital energy and specifically a targeted and regenerating action of the tissues and skin. Padabhyangam is a foot massage, which represents our roots and supports the whole body. The organism is reflected on the plant, so the massage with tailam oils has a rebalancing action.

In the Acaya Golf Resort & Spa (Lecce) spa in the heart of Salento, immersed in 120 hectares dominated by olive trees, you can indulge in the Shirodhara ritual which favors the recovery of the essential vitality of the body. “Shiro” means head and “Dhara” means continuous flow of a liquid; during this treatment hot vegetable oils or decoctions are poured in a slow constant stream on the forehead, with the aim of stimulating the pituitary gland, located in the center of the forehead which is the seat of intuition and spirituality. This ancient practice relaxes the mind and body by harmonizing them; it is nourishing and acts on the nervous system by calming it. The Ayurvedic Soul Body Mind massage, on the other hand, is ideal for improving blood circulation with a beneficial action on the spine. Tones the muscles and positively influences the mental state.

In the 2,500 m2 of well-being at the Excelsior Dolomites Life Resort in San Vigilio di Marebbe (Bolzano), Abhyanga is a massage with vegetable oils that combines different techniques to relax and revitalize the body. Udvartana, on the other hand, is a “scrub” massage performed on the whole body with a mixture of natural oils and flours, which leaves the skin soft, stimulates blood circulation and fights swelling and water retention; while for the face, Mukhabhyanga is a treatment that improves the quality of the skin, releasing its beauty.

