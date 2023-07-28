Azul Conecta will connect Belo Horizonte – Confins to Manhuaçu

Photo: Azul Linhas Aéreas

Azul Conecta is expanding its presence in Minas Gerais and has started selling tickets to a new destination in the State: the city of Manhuaçu.

Flights to Manhuaçu will depart at 12:15 pm from BH Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. In reverse, they depart at 1:45 pm on the same dates. The connections will take place aboard the Cessna Grand Caravan, with the capacity to carry up to nine passengers.

Manhuaçu is a municipality in the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais with a population of over 90,000 inhabitants according to the latest IBGE census. The city, founded in 1877, has in its name the Tupi language, it means “big river” or “place of a lot of water”.

Herlichy Bastos, Director of Operations at BH Airport, celebrates winning this new route. “With this flight, we became the second airport with the largest number of domestic destinations in Brazil. In Minas Gerais, we will be connected to 12 destinations, which makes a significant contribution to allowing people from Minas Gerais to fly anywhere in the country and in the world they want, from our terminal. In addition, it demonstrates the relevance of BH Airport as a connection hub that sustains these routes and strengthens the connectivity of the State, contributing to its internationalization”, he evaluates.

