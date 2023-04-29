Azul inaugurates flights to Paris from Viracopos

Last Wednesday (26), Azul inaugurated its first regular flight to Paris, one of the most visited cities in Europe, with the destination of Orly airport, with a little more than 11 hours of flight, carried out by the Airbus A350.

With six weekly frequencies, except on Tuesdays, flights will depart from Viracopos International Airport, where the company already operates its largest hub, serving approximately 70 cities in the interior of São Paulo, at 11 pm, with scheduled arrival at Orly Airport at 3:30 pm. In the opposite direction, the flight will depart from Orly at 22:15, arriving in Campinas at 4:45.

Paris-Orly Airport is the second largest in France, with more than 30 million passengers a year, and the closest to the city center, located less than 20 km south of Paris. Due to its proximity to the center, it is the most suitable airport for Brazilians who want to explore the history and beauties of the “city of lights” and surroundings. Orly is served by trains with metro connections, as well as public transport buses, taxis, transfers and urban mobility apps.

Operating at an airport like Orly was extremely strategic, considering that Azul is the first airline that allows its customers from 150 destinations in Brazil to make a direct trip to France, in a terminal much closer to the city center.

