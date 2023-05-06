Home » Azul launches new flights to meet the holiday season
Azul launches new flights to meet the holiday season

Azul launches new flights to meet the holiday season
Photo: Alexandre Barros

To meet the high demand in July, Azul added six new routes during the high season. In Rio de Janeiro, from Santos Dumont airport, the company will have flights to Salvador and Ribeirão Preto, while from Galeão the company will have direct flights to Recife.

The Midwest will connect to the Northeast with flights departing from Goiânia to Salvador. Belo Horizonte, home to Azul’s second largest hub, will have flights to Ribeirão Preto and Caldas Novas. Altogether, Azul will have 1459 extra flights in the July high season, with 262 flights dedicated to Azul Viagens, Azul’s Tourism operator.

In addition to the new routes, the company will increase frequencies in markets that are already regularly served. Recife will receive most of the increments with flights to São Paulo, Maceió, Aracajú, Fortaleza, Campinas, Salvador, Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Natal and Goiânia. Azul’s main hub, Viracopos Airport, in Campinas, will increase the number of flights to Goiânia, Porto Seguro, Natal and Maceió.

Confins Airport will have more flights to Bahia, Salvador and Porto Seguro, in addition to connections to Governador Valadares (MG), Maceió, Natal and Florianópolis. Finally, the company will provide more frequencies between Porto Seguro and Goiânia and an additional connection to the Rota das Emoções, launched in the second half of 2022, which includes the municipalities of Fortaleza, Jericoacoara, Parnaíba, Barreirinhas and São Luís.

