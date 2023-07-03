Azul starts flights between Passo Fundo and Florianópolis today

Photo: Alexandre Barros

Azul starts today, July 2, two weekly and direct flights connecting Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul, to Florianópolis, in Santa Catarina. The route will be operated with Embraer E2 aircraft, with the capacity to transport 136 passengers.

This market was opened by Azul in December 2015 and was always operated during the high holiday season. Now the flight will be definitive and offered all year round.

Flight AD2733 leaves Passo Fundo on Thursdays and Sundays at 3:05 pm, landing in the capital of Santa Catarina at 6:45 pm. In the opposite direction, flight AD2779 takes off from Florianópolis airport at 5:25 pm, with an expected arrival in the city of Rio Grande do Sul at 6:45 pm.

Post Views: 470

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

