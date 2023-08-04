Azul with extra flights to the Caribbean and Turkish with new frequencies in Brazil

Photo: Blue

Azul Linhas Aéreas is increasing operations from Belo Horizonte to the Caribbean with extra flights.

The decision particularly responds to the great demand generated by the recent launch of the route that connects Belo Horizonte to the Caribbean island. From October 11th to November 23rd, therefore, in addition to the flight that leaves Brazil on Saturdays at 1 pm and the flight that returns from the island at 8:30 am on Sundays, there will also be extra flights during the week.

Flight AD8786 will depart every Wednesday at 1 pm from BH Airport, in Confins, to land in Curaçao at 6 pm. In the opposite direction, flight AD8787 is scheduled to take off on Thursdays, leaving the Caribbean island at 9:00 am, with arrival scheduled for 4:00 pm in Belo Horizonte.

Turkish Airlines will increase the frequency of flights to Brazil and Argentina

As of September 12, 2023, Turkish Airlines will continue its expansion of routes and flights, and the frequency of flights to Istanbul, the Turkish capital, and Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, will have new departures.

The company will have seven weekly flights between São Paulo and Buenos Aires; and eleven weekly flights between São Paulo and Istanbul, which continue to be operated by the modern A350-900, an aircraft inspired by nature and designed with high-tech materials.

Thus, there will be a daily flight (TK 15) departing from Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), in São Paulo, at 7:30 pm (GMT-3) and arriving at Ministro Pistarini International Airport (EZE), in Ezeiza, Argentina, at 20:30 (GMT-3). And also a daily flight (TK 16) leaving EZE at 23:55 (GMT-3) and arriving in GRU at 02:30 (GMT-3) the next day.

As far as flights from Istanbul are concerned, there will be 4 flights: the TK 16 that will depart daily from GRU at 04:05 (GMT-3) and arrive at Istanbul Arnavutköy Airport (IST) at 22:40 (GMT+3); the TK 15, also with daily flights, leaving IST at 10:45 am (GMT+3) and arriving in GRU at 5:55 pm (GMT-3). In addition to these two daily flights, there are two that take place weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays: the TK 194 which departs from GRU at 22:25 (GMT-3) and arrives at IST at 17:05 the following day (GMT+ 3), and TK 193 from IST at 13:35 (GMT+3) and arrives in GRU at 20:45 (GMT-3).

