B.Eautiful, a cultural account that widely shares Japanese art, design, film, music and photography, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “GASBOOK” book series with Masako Hirano, a CGI artist born in Japan and now living in Germany. Launched the capsule combination series, bringing three clothing items.

According to b.Eautiful’s introduction, “GASBOOK” is a project started by Gas As Interface in 1996, aiming to collect and disseminate cutting-edge art and design concepts from all over the world. , and was finally released in book mode, with a total of 36 issues published so far.

As part of the “GASBOOK” 25th anniversary campaign “ATYPICAL XXV”, the series released “ForgFlog” hoodies, “Puffy” T-shirts, “Chara” round neck long-sleeve tops through patterns designed by Masako Hirano; In addition, other contents of the event are quite rich, including the opening of GASBON METABOLISM, a multi-functional facility covering an area of ​​more than 1,000 square meters in Hokuto City, Yamanashi Prefecture, and the launch of a website “by and by GASBOOK” dedicated to introducing creators related to the company.

The b.Eautiful x Masako Hirano limited collaboration series will be available through the b.Eautiful website and selected retailers on September 27, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.