Home Entertainment b.Eautiful and artist Masako Hirano create a capsule collection
Entertainment

b.Eautiful and artist Masako Hirano create a capsule collection

by admin
b.Eautiful and artist Masako Hirano create a capsule collection

B.Eautiful, a cultural account that widely shares Japanese art, design, film, music and photography, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the “GASBOOK” book series with Masako Hirano, a CGI artist born in Japan and now living in Germany. Launched the capsule combination series, bringing three clothing items.

According to b.Eautiful’s introduction, “GASBOOK” is a project started by Gas As Interface in 1996, aiming to collect and disseminate cutting-edge art and design concepts from all over the world. , and was finally released in book mode, with a total of 36 issues published so far.

As part of the “GASBOOK” 25th anniversary campaign “ATYPICAL XXV”, the series released “ForgFlog” hoodies, “Puffy” T-shirts, “Chara” round neck long-sleeve tops through patterns designed by Masako Hirano; In addition, other contents of the event are quite rich, including the opening of GASBON METABOLISM, a multi-functional facility covering an area of ​​more than 1,000 square meters in Hokuto City, Yamanashi Prefecture, and the launch of a website “by and by GASBOOK” dedicated to introducing creators related to the company.

The b.Eautiful x Masako Hirano limited collaboration series will be available through the b.Eautiful website and selected retailers on September 27, and interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Looks like Yu Xu Ruizhi Aoi!Little S's second daughter, Lily, has a super aura like her mother. Netizens kneel and beg for her debut

You may also like

Snow Flying and KAKAO FRIRNDS launch a joint...

Every stroke and every stroke of China is...

Happiness is far away, but it will approach...

The new animation of the classic comic book...

Box office champion “Avatar” returns to theaters in...

The director of the movie “Red Agent” starts:...

“Hola China!” BIMBA Y LOLA, from Spain to...

The reality-themed masterpiece “Big Exam” was launched, and...

What Makes An Online Casino Better Than Its...

JUICY COUTURE Fall/Winter 2022 Collection – Charming Modern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy