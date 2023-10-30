b.Eautiful Launches Limited Capsule Collection to Celebrate Dover Street Market London Debut

Los Angeles-based cultural account, b.Eautiful, has recently debuted a limited capsule collection in celebration of the launch of their brand products at Dover Street Market London. Known for showcasing various aspects of Japanese culture such as art, design, architecture, film, music, and photography, b.Eautiful is making its mark in the fashion industry with this exciting release.

Consisting of three pieces, the collection is made and printed in Los Angeles using 100% cotton. The centerpiece of the capsule is the DSM-DSM Long Sleeve T-Shirt. This black, long-sleeved top features two brand names prominently printed on it. The design of the DSMopoeia T-Shirt, a white short-sleeved top, combines the brand name with the words Yura-Yura and Koro-Koro. Yura-Yura represents slow left and right swings, while Koro-Koro signifies a small rolling circle, symbolizing an object in motion. The DSM Hiking Guide T-Shirt, another white short-sleeved top, showcases the d.ovEr strEEt markEt logo and a hand-drawn landscape design, with the b.Eautiful for Dover Street Market font embellishing the cuffs.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of b.Eautiful can now purchase the limited capsule series from the brand’s official website as well as Dover Street Market London. Whether you’re captivated by the mesmerizing prints or eager to support this emerging fashion label, be sure to keep an eye out for this collection before it’s sold out.

For further updates, interested readers are encouraged to follow b.Eautiful on their official website and social media channels. The brand’s unique blend of Japanese-inspired aesthetics and Los Angeles flair is sure to leave a lasting impression on fashion lovers worldwide.