b.Eautiful officially launched the new Pocari Pocari Sweat capsule series

The cultural account b.Eautiful, which is famous for sharing content on Japanese artists, designers, architects, musicians, photographers, movies, etc., has recently officially returned with its popular Pocari Sweat series, bringing four new upper body items .

This time, a total of two types of 100% cotton T-shirts, one black and one white, a round-neck long-sleeved shirt with a focus on decorative sleeves, and a gray hoodie are launched. In addition to the ultra-realistic Pocari printing on aluminum cans by artist Masaaki Sato, and other instantly recognizable iconic blue and white elements, there are many details in the design, including textual descriptions about the drink, a brief introduction of Masaaki Sato, etc. .

The above-mentioned series are now available for pre-order on the b.Eautiful official website. It is expected to end at 00:00 on June 16th, Pacific Standard Time. Interested readers may wish to purchase them here.