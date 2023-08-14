B Vocal Orchestra to Embark on China Tour: Performing Classical Works and A Cappella Hits

Spanish B Vocal Orchestra to Tour China

The renowned Spanish B Vocal Orchestra is gearing up for a new tour in China, scheduled to take place from August 17th to 26th. This upcoming tour marks the twelfth visit of the orchestra to the country in the past decade.

The tour will kick off on August 17th at Beijing’s esteemed National Center for the Performing Arts, a renowned cultural and artistic venue in Asia. B Vocal has previously performed at this iconic venue in 2012 and 2017, receiving high praise and showcasing their talent alongside the world‘s most esteemed artists, ensembles, and orchestras. The a cappella choir has meticulously prepared repertoires for their performance, which is expected to captivate the audience of 1,900 attendees.

Following their performance at the National Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra will travel to Quanzhou Grand Theater on August 19th. On August 20th, they will grace the stage of Pingtan International Grand Theater, followed by performances at Guangzhou Grand Theater on the 22nd and Zhuhai Huafa Grand Theater and CPAA on the 25th. The tour will conclude at the Shanghai Culture and Art Theater on August 26th.

During this tour, B Vocal will treat the audience to two distinct musical experiences. The first is the Classical Music program, which takes the audience on a journey through the classical period. Alongside Renaissance works, the program includes compositions by renowned artists such as Vivaldi, Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, as well as Puccini’s Nesseum Doma, Verdi’s Libiamo, and Bizet’s Carmen. The second segment of the performance is titled “25 A Cappella Contigo,” a vocal journey encompassing 20th and 21st-century pop, rock, jazz, and Latin music. The repertoire includes iconic songs like Freddy Mercury’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” P. Hernández’s “Devórame otra vez,” and “Spanish Carnival.”

The upcoming tour of the Spanish B Vocal Orchestra promises to be a remarkable experience for music enthusiasts throughout China. The blend of classical masterpieces and contemporary hits is set to captivate and entertain audiences across the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

