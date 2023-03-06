With an impressive open-air show in the city of Ushuaia, last night Babasónicos put the finishing touch to the first edition of the Tierra Grande festival, a three-day event organized by the Government of Tierra del Fuego to celebrate 40 years of democracy uninterrupted in the country.

The band led by Adrián Dárgelos took the stage set up next to the hangar of the old airport in the Tierra del Fuego capital where a crowd had gathered since afternoon, in the middle of a cold and rainy day at the End of the World.

with the chords of Bye Byesingle from his recent album advanced trenchthe group originally from Lanús opened a show full of lights and colors where their most recognized hits were not lacking.

Faithful to his always innovative sound and his poetic lyrics, the recital created a festive and warm atmosphere that made the attendees vibrate on the last evening of the Fuegian festival.

Before Babasónicos, Emmanuel Horvilleur also performed with a multifaceted show that covered all kinds of genres, from rock ballads to psychedelic cumbias, including funk, hip hop and classic rock.

The local band One Shot was the opening act for the day, reversing songs from all eras in reggae and rocksteady styles, while DJ Maxi and Sashu DJ staged a “battle” before the concerts to entertain the crowd of Ushuaians who endured the weather conditions without leaving the place.

The festival had started on Friday night with the presentations of La Joaqui and Miranda!, while Rei and Trueno were on Saturday, after Callejero Fino dropped out of the performance due to health problems, according to the organizers.

Tierra Grande is a festival organized by the Government of Tierra del Fuego with the support of the Federal Investment Council (CFI). The Provincial Secretary of Culture, Lucía Rossi, said that “it is a great joy to be able to democratize access to different cultural possibilities. For the Fuegians it is very important to access these shows without having to travel by land or take a plane”.

In the vicinity of the property, a fair with gastronomic stands and hydration points was set up, while a large security and health operation was arranged to attend to any type of contingency derived from the recital.

The 40 years of democracy in the country will also serve as a framework for other festivals, shows and shows that the Tierra del Fuego authorities prepare for the rest of the year.

