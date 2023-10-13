Babin (Bulgari): «We celebrate 75 years of Serpenti and their connection with art»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Milan is the only European stage of the event created by Bulgari to celebrate 75 years of the Serpenti collections. Strange, one might think, for a fashion house born in Rome and deeply linked to the city. Or maybe not so strange, says Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of one of the most famous (and largest in terms of turnover) jewelry brands in the world since February 2013. In reality, under Babin’s guidance, Bulgari has also returned to investing heavily in watches and in recent years has won many awards and broken countless records in men’s fine watchmaking. The Serpenti collection seems perfect to celebrate the successes of the last ten years of Bulgari – acquired in 2011 by LVMH – and to tell its soul, where jewellery, watches and accessories coexist in “colourful harmony”, many of which – it is no coincidence – show off references to snakes.

The other stops of the “Serpenti, 75 Years of Infinite Tales” exhibition were Shanghai, Seoul, Dubai and Tokyo. Why did you choose Milan for Europe? Does it have to do with the success of the latest events you organized here or perhaps with the opening of the shop in via Monte Napoleone? Or perhaps, simply, you can’t do everything in Rome…

We have dedicated many initiatives to our city in recent years and it is in Rome that Bulgari’s patronage initiatives are concentrated, intended above all to protect the indescribable artistic and architectural heritage. And yes, in 2024 we will open one of the largest Bulgari stores in the world in Milan. But the choice to bring the exhibition here is a way to pay homage to the city and its vitality: it will always be possible to make comparisons with Paris and, I believe, there will continue to be rivalry between the two, but Milan is certainly a capital of fashion and attracts very interesting tourism for a fashion house like Bulgari. The rebirth after the dark period of Covid was even stronger and more vital than in other cities and there is a further reason to love Milan: the connection with design and contemporary art, central elements of the Serpenti collection and the exhibition .

At each stage you involved different artists. Have you given them any particular instructions?

For thousands of years, art and jewelery have celebrated snakes, a symbolic animal par excellence, in which human beings have been able or wanted to see, from time to time, different aspects and worlds. Telling an artist to start from the snake, albeit in its form as a jewel or a watch, I believe is in itself a fantastic point from which to free creativity.

The strong connection between Bulgari and the Serpenti collections with cinema emerges from the exhibition. Do you intend to consolidate it?

Yes and we try to do it in a coherent and different way compared to other maisons. It’s not just about embellishing your presence on the red carpets of major festivals by linking up with international stars. We do it, of course, but we have also chosen real ambassadors of the fashion house among world-famous actresses, starting with Priyanka Chopra, who was also with us at the inauguration of the Bulgari hotel in Rome last June. With her we are designing some jewels intended in particular for her country of origin, India, which has a goldsmith tradition with a very long history, which we want to respect and if possible honour. We have an advantage over other maisons (laughs), because Bulgari has always been known for the quality of its gems and for the hymn to colour, and to life, that they embody.

The evolution of the Serpenti collections occurred almost in parallel for watches and jewellery: it seems a unique case of perfect osmosis between the two categories and which has defied time. Is that so?

In fact, the history of Serpenti originates in Bulgari watchmaking, at the end of the 1940s, when the maison revisited for the first time the age-old motif of the snake with essential and elegant jewel-watches, almost “secret watches”, wrapped in spirals of Tubogas, the gold links ingeniously connected to each other without any welding which are another distinctive sign of Bulgari. The watches are today, we could say, one of the hearts of the collection, which has been enriched enormously in the jewelery and high jewelery part, where the creative possibilities are even more endless than in watchmaking.