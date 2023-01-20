Listen to the audio version of the article

When cinema talks about itself: there are many films released in recent times that reflect on the power of the seventh art. From Jafar Panahi’s “Bears Don’t Exist” to Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans”, just to name two of the best titles seen on the big screen recently, this trend finds a new example in one of the most anticipated films of the entire season: “Babylon” by Damien Chazelle, which arrived in our theaters this week after a weak reception at home.

The director of “Whiplash” and “La La Land” has directed what is undoubtedly the most ambitious film of his career: we are in Hollywood in 1926, a year before the advent of talking cinema brings about an epochal change. Nellie and Manny are two young dreamers who seek their fortune in the Mecca of cinema, trying to sneak into exclusive parties that have Jack Conrad, a true star of the film industry, among the main protagonists. It was the year 1959 when the experimental director Kenneth Anger had a fundamental book published, entitled “Hollywood Babylon”, centered on scandals and the darkest and most disturbing side of that dream factory that responds to the name of Hollywood. From that definition and these premises moves a film centered about sex, drugs, wild parties, but also about a deep sense of melancholy for a world (that of silent cinema) that suddenly collapsed.

Singing in the rain and… not only

The desecration of the Hollywood universe is certainly nothing new and is one of the limitations of a script that is not too original and unfortunately incapable of causing scandal and shock, despite the efforts it makes right from the start. Despite this, the lavish staging and sinuous movements of the camera give life to a fascinating audiovisual concert that confirms the talent of its director, but also a certain authorial arrogance that emerges in more than one passage. The arrogance, however, is balanced with an enormous courage in signing a product truly ambitious, overflowing and far from the usual canons of contemporary cinema: Chazelle’s gaze is one of those that aim high and, perhaps also for this reason, there is no shortage of falls but also sudden leaps. The references to a true masterpiece such as “Cantando sotto la rain” are innumerable and explicit (that film from 1952, the year in which “Babylon” ends, is the most intelligent and entertaining possible reflection on the passage from mu to the sound), but the game with the history of cinema becomes even more stratified and irrepressible in a conclusion that seems a sort of “Ludovico cure” (quoting Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange”) in a historical-cinematographic key. An experience to do and to live, despite everything.

Line

Among the films to see coming out this week, “La ligne” deserves a special mention, a film by Ursula Meier presented in competition at the Berlin Film Festival 2022. At the center of the story is the conflicting relationship between Christina, a pianist who abandoned the career of soloist to devote himself to his three daughters, and the eldest daughter Margaret, a talented but emotionally unstable young woman, forced by the judge to stay a hundred meters away from the family home due to her aggressive behavior. The first, splendid and very harsh sequence of this film is enough to realize that we are faced with an operation of great cinematographic and conceptual depth. Engaging and capable of making us reflect on family relationships with great dramaturgical force, “La ligne” is a film very topical, well shot and well played by a cast in which Valeria Bruni Tedeschi stands out in the role of the mother. Some empty passages in the script and some sequences less effective than others do not affect the valid final result. Known for having directed “Home” and “Sister”, Ursula Meier thus confirms herself with this film as one of the most incisive auteurs of contemporary European cinema.