Baby’s skin is smoother, moist and cared for using Mustela

It’s true that newborn care is more extra, including keeping the skin moist. Because they are often exposed to new air since birth, adaptation is needed, and the skin’s function is not perfect, so it needs care.

Problems with baby’s skin also often occur, especially what children and mothers often experience is dry skin, eczema due to allergies or rashes. So using Mustela products you can clearly see the skin texture getting better. What Mustela products do you use and what are the ingredients in them?

Baby Skin Care Using Mustela

Because it’s not recommended anymore, mom doesn’t use loose powder for children anymore. Initially, I was looking for some baby lotion products, but the results were not visible, so I replaced them with lots of recommendations from friends.

Incidentally, there are several support groups for moms whose children also have allergies. They suggest using products that contain natural ingredients and function to moisturize baby’s skin, one of which is Mustela.

Mom also just found out that when drying the baby there is also a certain time and it shouldn’t be too long because the baby’s skin is still sensitive. Because once it was too late in the day so it was only briefly dried in the sun, the skin became red and suddenly dry.

Many products are natural and moisturize baby’s skin, but the price is very expensive, above 200 thousand, so you choose one that really contains moisturizing content but the price is still affordable. I’m grateful to know Mustela’s products and they start from a small package so it’s not a shame to try them first.

When the results are visible, mam still buys a bigger package. So there are 2 main mustela products that moms use for children. First, there are Mustela Hydra Bebe Facial Cream and Mustela Barrier Cream.

Since you are already a Mustela customer, you follow various information and education through Mustela’s social media. Then you can take part in talkshows and gatherings with Mustela, with Mr. Hadi, Ms. Indira and a pediatrician, Doctor Dewi. Mom understands better that the skin of babies and adults is different, so the treatment is also different.

In addition to the educational talk show, we were invited to interact to get closer to Mustela and together to create creative cake decorations with the theme of Mustela’s main ingredient that there is no other baby skin care, namely, Avocado Perseose.

What makes the Mustela brand different from other baby skincare brands?

Distribution of products based on skin type. Based on the Mustela research team, there are 4 types of baby skin: normal, dry, eczema prone and very sensitive. Tested results and guaranteed safety. This is because all Mustela products are hypoallergenic (minimizing allergic reactions) and developed under dermatological and pediatric care. Mustela is a brand of Laboratoire Expanscience – a pharmaceutical laboratory. Made from natural raw materials (95% to 98%) from various types of plants. Mustela’s mainstay raw material is Avocado Perseose which is an avocado extract with the function of protecting and maintaining the skin’s natural moisture.

Review Mustela Hydra Bebe Facial Cream

Finally mom bought. The price is quite friendly, which is around 100 thousand (40 ml). Mam still use it 2 times after bathing, or when it looks like the skin looks dry, what’s the result? Satisfying and indeed looks also feels soft.

When using Mustela products, the parts of the skin that are affected by prickly heat, dry, flaky and reddish, after 3 days of regular use, the changes seem to be getting better. Prickly heat, acne (milia babies), scaly skin and mosquito bite marks fade. The facial skin no longer looks reddish like irritation, the bonus of a smooth and supple face.

Mom also likes it because it smells really good, soft and soothing. Mommy really thank you Mustela Hydra Bebe Facial Cream for coming, it restores moisture to my child’s facial skin so it’s softer.

Review Mustela Barrier Cream

There’s always a feeling of not being a mother, about forgetting to change a diaper that’s already full, even though it’s only once, immediately redness appears. So give up, now pay more attention to the nappy part of your little one so that it doesn’t get irritated easily anymore.

Usually the nappy fold area, waist, groin folds which can be irritated due to using disposable diapers for too long. So apart from getting ready to go to toilet training, you are really good at always applying Mustela Barrier Cream.

Mustela Barrier Cream is a cream that contains natural active ingredients, namely Avocado Perseose, Oxeoline of Alcacea, Sunflower Oil Distillate, and Zinc Oxide to prevent and reduce redness of the baby’s skin due to diaper rash, as well as preventing skin dryness.

It feels like when you use it, when you apply it a little thickly when irritated, it can immediately reduce the redness and prevent blisters from happening. So so that it doesn’t happen again, to prevent irritation, I routinely use Mustela Barrier Cream.

With gentle formulas made with an average of 95% natural ingredients, Mustela’s baby and child skin care products are safe to use from birth. Mustela offers natural, safe and complete care for the delicate skin needs of babies, children and pregnant women. Mustela, baby skin care expert, mother and family.

For product information and other educational content, you can visit IG @mustelaindonesia WA 08111596163 and also www.mustela.co.id

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

