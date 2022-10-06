Original title: Ding Dang was very cordial when he returned to his hometown to perform “When We Are Together Again”, Hangzhou started singing enthusiastically

On the evening of October 4th, Ding Dang’s 2022 “When We Are Together” livehouse tour in Hangzhou, the “Queen of National Love Songs”, came to a successful conclusion amid the reluctant chorus of fans! In addition to Hangzhou, Ding Dang’s stage charm has also swept across major cities. Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Xiamen, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Singapore, Suzhou and other cities are full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm. Coinciding with the 15th anniversary of Ding Dang’s debut, the rock track turned on the enthusiasm of the night with one click. With every restless drum beat, it opened a perfect prelude to today’s “birthday party” with all fans.

Ding Dang also revealed on social platforms that he is stepping up the exercise of weight loss and physical fitness, which is bound to let everyone enjoy a perfect performance. At the beginning of the show, Ding Dang boldly said that he would “squeeze out” the physical strength of the fans present, and a series of hot songs such as “Night Cat”, “It’s all the fault of the old moon”, “Want to fall in love” and so on turned instantly. The audience exploded the emotions of the audience.

Live performances are of course indispensable for “dang-style love songs”. Ding Dang said with a smile: “Who said that love songs must be listened to while sitting. Sitting is like a meeting.” His humorous words also made the audience laugh, and then he brought The first classic cantata must-have songs “Promise”, “Why Do You Lie”, “Can’t Guess” and other works. Singing to a high point, Ding Dang specially invited a live fan to sing the classic love song “Heart Too Soft” with her. The sweet hand-in-hand chorus made Edding Dang’s fans excited and said that she “don’t wash her hands tonight”. Laughing loudly, the intimate link added a bit of warmth to Hangzhou, where the temperature has plummeted today.

Although they don’t see each other often, Ding Dang and his fans always pay attention to each other, and leave messages to each other to send warmth to each other. That night, Ding Dang also “matchmaker” once again, to provide single fans with the opportunity to make friends, and hope that everyone can reap the happiness. Afterwards, Gengeng Code brought the warm first singing of the new song “Beside the Female Character”. This song is also the ending song of the TV series “Taipei Women’s Guide”. I hope everyone can learn to love and embrace themselves after listening to this song. There were even more fans who shed tears at the singing scene, and the lyrics that touched the tears directly hit the hearts of the people. Later, I sang a new song “No one wrote a song for you” by my sister Bai An. The powerful interpretation of the love song diva also gave this song a different emotional atmosphere. It was also vigorously promoted on the spot. I hope fans in Nanjing Friends all went to support Bai An’s tour in Nanjing on October 7th.

After the successful performance at Hangzhou Station, Ding Dang also has to prepare non-stop for the next itinerary. On November 11th and November 12th, the “When We Come Together” concert tour will be held in Taipei Station with two hot singing performances. The musical “Take the Wrong Train” “November 4th, 5th, and 6th will also appear at the Taipei Performing Arts Center Grand Theater. Let’s look forward to more opportunities to listen to Ding Dang singing up close in the future.Return to Sohu, see more