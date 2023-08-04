Backlight: Benjamin Desbois Becomes COO of Backlight Company

Backlight Expands its Services with Telestream Partnership

(Industry News) – Backlight, a leading media services company, announced its partnership with Telestream, a global leader in media workflow orchestration solutions. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Backlight’s offerings and provide its clients with a more comprehensive range of services.

According to Benjamin Desbois, COO of Backlight, “Backlight is continuously looking to expand its portfolio and provide the best solutions to its clients. The partnership with Telestream allows us to offer a wider array of services, catering to the diverse needs of our clientele.”

Backlight has been a prominent player in the industry for over 20 years, serving as a trusted partner for many media organizations. Prior to teaming up with Telestream, Backlight has collaborated with other industry leaders such as Avid Technology and Dalet, solidifying its position as a reliable and innovative service provider.

Desbois further emphasized, “Backlight’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction remains unwavering. With our expanded portfolio, we are well-equipped to cater to the evolving needs of the industry.”

Backlight specializes in various media services, including Backlight Creative, Backlight Streaming, and Backlight Creative Streaming. The company also offers a range of supporting solutions, such as iconik, ftrack, Gem, Celtx, Zype, and Wildmoka.

For more information, please visit Backlight’s official website at www.backlight.co.

[Image Caption: Benjamin Desbois, COO of Backlight, aims to further expand the company’s offerings through strategic partnerships.]

