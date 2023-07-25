Bad Bunny and adidas Release New Color ‘Chalky Brown’ for Campus Light Sneakers

Title: Bad Bunny and adidas Collaborate on New Colorway “Chalky Brown” for Campus Light Shoes

Date: July 25, 2022

The popular Puerto Rican singer and fashion icon, Bad Bunny, has once again teamed up with sportswear giant adidas to introduce a new color option for the highly sought-after joint shoes, Campus Light. After giving fans a glimpse of the shoe’s design in June, the official photo album and release details have now been unveiled.

The “Chalky Brown” edition of the Campus Light boasts warm tones of ocher and brown, complemented by a soft and elegant beige to create an overall captivating aesthetic. Building upon the classic Campus silhouette, these sneakers are designed with double tongues, soft heel pads, and thickened uppers, offering enhanced comfort and full coverage for the foot.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike can look forward to purchasing the Bad Bunny x adidas “Chalky Brown” Campus Light shoes starting July 29th. The collection is set to be available for purchase through Bad Bunny’s official website as well as adidas’ online and offline stores. Priced at $160, these stylish sneakers are expected to garner significant attention from fashion-conscious individuals.

Bad Bunny has developed a strong presence in the fashion industry, known for his bold and distinctive style. Collaborating with adidas on a series of joint shoes has allowed him to merge his love for sneakers and fashion, offering fans an opportunity to express their unique sense of style through these exclusive designs.

With a rapidly growing fanbase, it is anticipated that the release of the “Chalky Brown” Campus Light shoes will cause a frenzy among sneakerheads and Bad Bunny supporters. The previous collaborations between Bad Bunny and adidas have proven to be immensely successful, with limited-edition releases selling out within minutes.

As the release date approaches, interested readers and fans are encouraged to keep a close eye on Bad Bunny’s official website and adidas’ online channels to stay updated on any additional information regarding the highly anticipated “Chalky Brown” Campus Light shoes. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a pair of this exclusive collaboration that perfectly embodies the fusion of music, art, and fashion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

