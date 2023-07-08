Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date in Puerto Rico

Title: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner Spotted Together in Puerto Rico sparking Romance Rumors

The urban genre singer, Bad Bunny, and American model, Kendall Jenner, have once again ignited speculation about their rumored relationship after being spotted having dinner together in Puerto Rico. The sighting has sparked excitement among fans and fuelled growing rumors of a romance between the two.

A TikTok video posted by @paolawolf3 captured the moment when Benito Ocasio Martínez (Bad Bunny’s real name) and Kendall Jenner enjoyed dinner at the popular Yoko Asian restaurant located in Santurce’s Calle Loíza on Friday night. The video shows the pair discreetly making their way through the kitchen, catching the attention of onlookers.

While the two have been spotted on multiple “romantic” outings in recent months, neither Bad Bunny nor Jenner have officially confirmed their relationship. However, their frequent public appearances together have sparked rumors and captured the interest of fans.

In a recent interview with Yahoo!, Bad Bunny addressed rumors that claimed Jenner was pregnant after an edited video from the reality show “The Kardashians” was circulated. The Puerto Rican star denied the allegations, expressing both happiness and frustration at the rumors, stating that those who spread false information have confidence in their claims.

The couple’s public outings started in February, when they were spotted on a “double date” with Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. In early April, Bad Bunny and Jenner were seen enjoying a romantic horseback ride at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in Alabama. Throughout March, the pair was frequently spotted sharing kisses, further fueling the speculation.

Most recently, Bad Bunny performed at the renowned Coachella music festival on May 8, where Jenner and her sister, Kylie Jenner, were in attendance. In addition, Bad Bunny’s ex-partner, Gabriela Berlingeri, was also seen near the Jenner sisters during the festival.

Additionally, the couple attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala in New York earlier this month and, although they did not pose together on the red carpet, they were seen heading to the after-party arm-in-arm.

As Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner continue to make joint public appearances, their rumored romance remains unconfirmed. Fans eagerly await any official announcement regarding the status of their relationship, while enjoying the ongoing speculation surrounding the popular urban genre singer and the renowned American model.

