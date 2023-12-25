Home » Bad Bunny Makes Unexpected Announcement for Fans, Christmas Day Instagram Live Show
Bad Bunny Makes Unexpected Announcement for Fans, Christmas Day Instagram Live Show

The Puerto Rican urban exponent Benito Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, made an unexpected announcement for his fans through his WhatsApp channel.

On his channel, the urban singer sent an image announcing that he will do a live broadcast through his Instagram account. This live broadcast will take place tomorrow, Christmas Day, December 25th at 5:45 pm, Puerto Rico time. The photo that shares artwork from his latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana,” has received over 140,000 reactions.

Bad Bunny continues to reap successes for his artistic career. It should be noted that the reggaeton player ended 2023 in style, achieving a Guinness World Record with “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the most played album on Spotify during the year. This album, published in 2022, accumulated 4.5 billion views on the platform, and last year it was also among the most listened to on Spotify. The publication of the Guinness record also confirmed that the songs Tití asked me, Me porto bonito, Ojitos Lindos, Effect, and Callaíta had each exceeded one billion reproductions.

The urban artist Bad Bunny also brightened the Christmas of hundreds of children and young people in Puerto Rico for the fourth consecutive year by celebrating the fourth edition.

