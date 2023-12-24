Home » Bad Bunny Surprises Fans with Special Presentation at Christmas Party
Bad Bunny Surprises Fans with Special Presentation at Christmas Party

Bad Bunny Surprises Fans with Special Presentation at Christmas Party

Bad Bunny Surprises Fans with Special Presentation at Puerto Rican Residential Complex

After delivering gifts in the morning, the urban exponent, Bad Bunny, surprised his fans with a special presentation at the Luis Llorens Torres residential complex on Saturday night. The artist, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, appeared on stage at the community’s traditional Christmas party to sing the songs “Mónaco” and “Mercedes Carota.”

One of the songs, “Mercedes Carota,” was a collaboration with urban exponent Yovngchimi, who could not be present at the show. Yovngchimi expressed gratitude to Bad Bunny for the gesture through his social networks.

Earlier in the day, Bad Bunny made his traditional gift delivery from the Good Bunny Foundation at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. The artist shared with the little ones, taking photos and helping them select their gifts. Other artists and personalities, including Jorge “El Molusco” Pabón, Sergio Vázquez, Chente Ydrach, Alexis Díaz, Dei V, Young Miko, and Miky Woodz, also joined in to help distribute the gifts.

The children were able to choose between musical instruments, sports equipment, and art materials. After receiving their gifts, they and their families were able to enjoy photobooths and typical food at the event.

In addition to the festivities, ceramic works, photographs, posters, and illustrations created in the workshops offered during the ‘A Summer With You’ Camp were exhibited in the activity. The exhibition aimed to stimulate young people’s connection to creative, intellectual, and emotional processes.

Bad Bunny’s surprise performance at the Luis Llorens Torres residential complex and his work with the Good Bunny Foundation continue to demonstrate his commitment to giving back to the community and bringing joy to his fans.

