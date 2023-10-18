Bad Bunny to Make Saturday Night Live Debut with Simultaneous Telemundo Broadcast

Telemundo Joins NBC to Simultaneously Broadcast Bad Bunny’s Live Performance on Saturday Night Live

Telemundo, the popular Spanish-language network, will join forces with NBC this Saturday to broadcast Bad Bunny’s live performance on the renowned program Saturday Night Live. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to air at 11:30 pm.

Following the successful premiere of his latest production, “Nobody Knows What is Going to Happen Tomorrow,” which quickly became the most streamed album on its release day, according to Spotify, Bad Bunny is set to make his debut as a guest presenter and star artist of the night.

This year, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known by his stage name Bad Bunny, has already amazed audiences during a performance alongside Spanish singer Rosalía on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

In addition to his upcoming appearance on SNL, Bad Bunny recently held a “listening party” for his album at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico. The event, which attracted thousands of fans, gave them the opportunity to listen to his latest musical project, which features collaborations with acclaimed artists such as Feid, Young Miko, Mora, Yovngchimi, Arcángel, and Ñengo Flow, among others.

Fans of Bad Bunny can expect an unforgettable night as the artist showcases his talent and electrifying stage presence on Saturday Night Live. With his chart-topping album and continuous success, Bad Bunny has solidified his position as one of the biggest and most influential voices in the music industry.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bad Bunny’s performance and the buzz surrounding his remarkable new album, “Nobody Knows What is Going to Happen Tomorrow”.