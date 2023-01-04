Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny and adidas Originals continue to bring cooperation projects in the new year. This time, they extend the theme of adidas Originals Forum Low “Cloud White” released last year, and work together to reshape the classic shoe Campus in creamy white.

The joint shoe was first exposed in Bad Bunny’s “El Apagón” MV. It is made of suede with a touch and texture. The soft padded design on the side echoes the image of clouds, and the double-layer tongue is also a noteworthy detail. Finally, the representative joint logo is placed on the tongue label and insole; in addition, the sneakers also come with commemorative drawstring pockets And replaceable laces.

Bad Bunny x adidas Campus “Cloud White” is expected to be released on January 28 through adidas CONFIRMED, with a suggested price of $150. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.