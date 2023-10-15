Bad Bunny’s New Album Breaks Records on Spotify, Stirring Controversy with References to Colombian Artists

Bad Bunny’s latest album, “Nobody knows what’s going to happen tomorrow,” has caused quite a stir since its release on Friday. The album has already become the most listened to on Spotify in a single day in 2023, solidifying the Puerto Rican artist’s popularity worldwide. “Benito has done it again,” Spotify stated in a press release, highlighting the milestone achieved by the “bad rabbit” on October 13.

Notably, Bad Bunny aspires to be the most listened to artist on the platform this year, much like he accomplished in 2020, 2021, and 2022. In fact, his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” had already become the most listened to of all time on Spotify worldwide back in July 2023.

However, this album has also drawn controversy due to its references to Colombian artists. In the song “Thunder and Lightning,” featuring Eladio Carrión, Bad Bunny takes a jab at his Colombian counterparts, implying that their releases go unnoticed while his own gains immense attention. The artist also mentions Colombian singer J Balvin, with whom he had previously collaborated on the joint album “Oasis” in 2019, in a derogatory manner.

Karol G is also targeted in the song “Vuelve Candy B,” where Bad Bunny raps about coming from Puerto Rico, implying that the real talent comes from his home country. Additionally, he makes references to Shakira in the song “Los Pits” and the song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” where he modifies her famous chorus to make a commentary on gender dynamics.

Notwithstanding the controversies, Bad Bunny continues to dominate Spotify’s platform. He holds the record for the highest number of songs with over one billion views within Spotify’s Billions Club. His most played song on the application is “Dákiti,” followed by “I Like It,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and “La Canción.”

In terms of global listeners, Mexico, the United States, Spain, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia are the countries where Bad Bunny’s music is most popular. With his unprecedented success and ongoing controversies, Bad Bunny’s reign on Spotify shows no sign of slowing down.

