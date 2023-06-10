“Bad Moms” Finale! The 35-year-late trial finally opened, and Yingshun has no regrets to make his wish for the next life! Lee Dao Hyun & An Eun Jin’s Proposal Photo is Super Sweet- KSD 韩星网(Korean Drama)

korean drama



Sani

2023-06-09T18:26:00+08:00

“Bad Mom” ​​updated its finale with 14 episodes last night, and its ratings hit a record high of 12% since its broadcast, making it the number one JTBC Mizuki drama ever! Yingshun’s husband was brutally murdered 35 years ago to seek justice, and now Qianghao finally brought the criminal to court with his own hands…!

JTBC’s new drama “Bad Mom” ​​starring Lee Do-hyun, Ra Mi-ran, Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo In-soo, etc., tells the story of “Young Soon”, a mother who desperately became a bad mother for her posthumous child, and “Qiang Hao”, a son who became a child due to accidental amnesia, looking for the lost happy story.

(Source: [email protected])

advertise

*The following content contains the key content of the 14th episode of the finale of “Bad Moms”!

(Source: KSD)

trial

Qianghao wooed Congressman Wu to testify for Chairman Song’s crimes. In court, all past injustice cases such as Qianghao’s father, Huang Xiuxuan, and Ding Zonggu were brought out for retrial. Two witnesses who were difficult to veto were invited: son, and Mr Ng’s daughter Ho Ying. It was only then that Councilor Wu realized that he had been tricked by a strong man, who cruelly slandered his daughter for having mental problems. The heartbroken Heying begged his father to come back. Qianghao announced the arrest of Congressman Wu on multiple charges. Xi Liying, who was in the audience for many years, finally broke out. He stood up and shouted: “Long live! Long live Choi Qianghao!”

(Netflix @ “Bad Moms” Screenshot))

birthday wishes

The villagers celebrated Yingshun’s birthday together. Yingshun felt that losing her husband made her understand the value of her son better. Because her son lost his health, he also realized the importance of being a mother. He thought he had lived a happy life. Qianghao asks his mother to blow out the candles, and Yingshun silently makes a wish: If there is an afterlife, I hope to become Qianghao’s warm and loving mother, and never have to be harsh and embarrassing to him like in this life.

(Netflix @ “Bad Moms” Screenshot))

Yingshun passed the rings of herself and her husband to Qianghao and Mizhu, telling them to treat each other as treasures and live a good life. Qianghao sang a lullaby to his mother at night, and Yingshun stopped breathing with happiness in the singing. At the funeral, Qiang Hao sang his mother’s favorite song “I’m Very Happy” again, and happily sent his mother off with everyone.

(Netflix @ “Bad Moms” Screenshot))

Proposal

Qianghao invites Meizhu to take a wedding photo on the hillside, and formally proposes to Meizhu with Xiaozhu like his father did back then! (End of the whole show~)

(Netflix @ “Bad Moms” Screenshot))

An Enzhen posted a group photo on IG at that time, and left a message saying, “Meizhu, Qianghao, Ruijin, and Xujin have lived happily together for a long, long time.” Finally, it is a happy ending~

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

related news