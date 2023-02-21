The question, which could also sound idle, is: can one speak ill of Italo Calvino? One would have to answer why, given that not even the bearers of cancel culture (those who invent a new one every day: yesterday’s news of the politically correct “rewriting” of Roald Dahl’s masterpieces for the Penguin editions) have not found at the moment nothing to complain about the work of the great Ligurian writer, a touchstone for everyone, not just Italians, the fulcrum of our twentieth-century canon. And yet, and yet… Precisely on the centenary of his birth, someone tries, reversing the question. Marco Missiroli in fact holds a conversation on , «Because I can’t like Calvino» at the Kasa dei libri (today, Tuesday at 6 pm, in Largo De Benedetti in Milan) as part of a cycle and an exhibition dedicated to the anniversary. It’s a real coming out: at 42, finally, he has managed, he says, to get the toad out.

Being in this case an Italian author among the most esteemed (we think Fidelity, just reprinted for Einaudi, or Avere tutto, also released last year by the Turin publisher, a tense and painful novel about a relationship with his father – certainly different from that of Cosimo Piovasco di Rondò) what he says must be duly taken into consideration consideration. But a premise must also be made. Calvino enters his personal biography, tells us a preview of the writer: that he seems to have been oppressed since he was a child by the author of the Cosmicomics. His mother, an elementary school teacher, insisted that little Missiroli read it all: and even her father played her part. A mountain holiday with the whole family? Well, every day the same question came to him, pressing: where are you with Are you a traveler on a winter’s night? A beautiful torture, it looks like a Philip Roth novel. In short: Calvino becomes a guilt complex for the future writer, and then for the established writer.

Missiroli was silent for a long time, and was ashamed of it too: until Andrea Kerbaker, the inventor of the Kasa, perhaps without realizing it, forced his block, inviting him to the fateful conference, and acted as a farmer. At this point, what could he in fact answer, if not that the author adored by all or almost everyone, well, he didn’t like it? Now he confesses to us that, at 42, this sudden coming out was however the first real fruit of maturity, much more effective than any psychoanalysis.

And this is a story that, in itself, already has a good narrative and even dramatic potential. But in addition to the family reasons, which are also important and romantic, there is an exquisitely literary one: and that is, Missiroli tells us, the fact that he found Calvino “always deeply aware of what he writes: he never lets himself be surprised” . In other words cold, except for the Our Ancestors trilogy and American Lessons. It is a question of poetics, which concerns the way two writers relate to writing; and it is also an extreme but suggestive thesis: at least for those who, like the author of this note, have always adored above all If a traveler on a winter’s night. It is true that my parents, for trivial personal reasons, could not try to impose it on me, either in the city or in the mountains. But come to think of it, they didn’t even know it existed. And this is sometimes an advantage.