Bae Doo Na in Talks to Star in Coupang Play’s New Thriller Drama ‘Family Plan’ alongside Ryu Seung-bum

Actress Bae Doo Na Expected to Star in New Drama “Family Plan” Alongside Ryu Seung-bum

China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn – On October 5, according to Korean media reports, actress Bae Doo Na is expected to take on the leading role in Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “Family Plan”, co-starring Ryu Seung-bum.

Bae Doo Na has been approached to star in the drama and is currently deep in discussions regarding the character she would portray. If she accepts the role, she will play the character of Han Young-soo, a field platoon leader who has been trained in hypnosis technology-brain hacking technology since childhood. Known as a psychopath and a natural expert in this field, Bae Doo Na’s potential collaboration with the talented actor Ryu Seung-bum, who has already been confirmed to star in the drama, has sparked great anticipation among netizens.

The drama itself is a B-level thriller that revolves around a brain hacking attack, capable of altering the victim’s mental world. This attack brings unimaginable pain upon the perpetrator, who plans to punish those deserving of it. Directed by Kim Sun, who previously worked on the movie “The Call,” the drama is set to air next year.

Bae Doo Na’s potential return to the small screen through “Family Plan” has fans eagerly awaiting her performance. With her track record of delivering compelling portrayals in numerous projects, the actress is expected to bring her talent and charisma to this new drama. Viewers are excited to see her alongside Ryu Seung-bum, a highly acclaimed actor known for his versatile performances.

As details of “Family Plan” emerge, fans are increasingly intrigued by the unique and intriguing storyline, which promises an intense and unforgettable viewing experience. This upcoming drama will undoubtedly captivate audiences with its combination of suspense, psychological elements, and the highly-anticipated performances of Bae Doo Na and Ryu Seung-bum.

