Bahía Blanca: storm with winds of 140 km/h collapsed the roof of a club and killed 13 people

A An apocalyptic storm hit the Buenos Aires city of Bahía Blanca this Saturdaycausing the roof of the club’s sports center to collapse with winds of 140 km/h Northern Bahianwhat It killed at least 13 people and left numerous people injured, some of them seriously.

Almost without electricity, with very serious damage to hundreds of buildings, the situation was described by the Municipality as “a catastrophe”while doctors, firefighters and Civil Defense personnel worked frantically, trying to respond to the multiple calls for help that came from all the Bahia neighborhoods.

“The most complex event was recorded at the Bahiense del Norte club,” added the message from the municipal authorities. In that institution, one of the most traditional in the city, a sports meeting was held this Saturday, when the storm began to hit with hurricane-force winds.

What seemed like “a strong storm” suddenly changed to tragedy, because the wind caused the roof and part of one of the side walls of the enormous Bahiense del Norte gym to collapse, which fell on the large number of people gathered there. At 9 p.m. the number of fatalities reached 13 people, their identities still unknown, but that number could rise due to the number of injuries. Meanwhile, news arrived of more people affected in other parts of the city.

The situation caused by the storm is a catastrophe. Multiple injuries are reported from roof blasting, some extremely serious. The most complex event is recorded in the Bahiense del Norte Club, the medical emergency and civil defense work at the scene. — Bahía Blanca Municipality (@MunicipioBahia) December 16, 2023

The mayor Federico Susbielles confirmed on social networks that 13 fatalities have been recorded so far after part of the gym structure collapsed.

Likewise, the official asked citizens to “take extreme care and not circulate on public roads.”

“In the face of the catastrophe we face in the city, the entire government team, together with the Police, Civil Defense, Traffic, Firefighters, Always Service and the Army, are working to assist those who need it,” Mayor Susbielles announced in his account. of X.

Before the violent storm broke out, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) had issued a Orange alert in the town due to strong gusts and abundant rainfall.

The magnitude of the damage caused by the storm included the several trees and poles fell, while a large part of the city was left without power supply.

During these hours, Civil Defense personnel continue working with reinforcements from firefighters and police to assist citizens affected by the meteorological catastrophe.

