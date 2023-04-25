Bahillo referred to an eventual removal of withholdings in times of crisis

In the midst of the difficult situation that the rural sector is going through as a result of the drought and the distortions of the economy, the Secretary of Agriculture of the Nation, Juan José Bahillo, referred to an eventual removal or reduction of withholdings on agricultural products.

“We all know that we are experiencing a complex, critical situation and I fully trust Sergio Massa’s team to overcome this situation. I do not have any doubt. We have to generate production policies, we must not immobilize ourselves. It is necessary to generate medium and long-term policies, because the producer urgently needs predictability. We owe it to the sector for many years. We have a situation that we cannot modify, but that strongly conditions us; In such adverse circumstances of droughts like these, we should have a system that allows us to have some mobility in withholdings that allows us to translate this into an improvement for the producer,” Bahillo said during the opening of the Seminar on Opportunities for Federal Development, organized by the Argentine Agroindustrial Council (CAA), in the Grain Exchange of Buenos Aires.

He also referred to the shortage of soybeans for processing, which has caused a large idle capacity in the industry.

“We need to have a debate about what export rights are. The soybean gap, we have excess installed capacity (in the milling industry) and we cannot take advantage of it because we do not have capacity and volume; we have to give the debate and there are no shortcuts, ”he pointed out.