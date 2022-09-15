China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn After three and a half years, I finally look forward to the full release of Bai An’s fourth album “No One Writes Songs for You ALL About You” on 8/31! After the new album was launched, whenever Bai An posted social updates, fans kept leaving messages urging the tour to be put on the schedule as soon as possible, hoping to hear the live performance of the new song as soon as possible. It has been three years since the last Bai An tour. In order to thank the fans for their patience and support, Bai An’s 2022 “No One Writes Songs for You” new album tour was officially announced for the first time on 10.3 Hangzhou and 10.7 Nanjing. This time, She writes for you and sings for you.

“No one writes songs for you, ALL About You” can be regarded as another turning point in Bai An’s music career. It not only honestly reveals the true feelings of a period of growth, expands new creative perspectives, but also cooperates with more gilded musicians Bringing deeply rooted works, including the Golden Melody Award’s best lyricist Mayday Ashin and Ge Dawei, Xu Jun who was shortlisted for the Golden Melody Award’s Chinese male singer, and the Golden Melody Award’s Best Orchestra Sunset Speed ​​Guoguo and other outstanding musicians. One hour after the pre-order of the new album started, it appeared on the blog and became the “Champion of the CD Instant Chart”. Several pre-order platforms were also sold out, and the best-selling list remained high. The title of the first album of the same name, “No one has written songs for you,” also topped the KKBOX instant chart and the Chinese new song daily chart. Within 24 hours after the MV was launched, the number of views on Weibo exceeded 3 million, and fans He said that the sense of substitution in the plot is too strong, and they all wished to hear Bai An’s new songs on the tour.

From writing songs for herself to being an emotional reflector, Bai An captures the tiny emotions in life, and composes notes and stories for different people’s life experiences. Bai An said: “I hope everyone can find their own stories in the album.” Before the official release of the new album, many fans expected Bai An’s tour to start soon. Bai An also expressed that he is looking forward to meeting fans and friends as soon as possible.

“Profound, forgotten, crazy, gentle, every one of you is me, I write for you, and I sing for you.” Bai An’s 2022 “No One Writes Songs for You” Tour First Station Officer Announcement 10.3 Hangzhou 10.7 Nanjing, more tour cities will be unlocked one after another, so stay tuned.