Beijing News On November 13, the TV series “Qingqing Daily” starring Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, Chen Xiaojun, and Liu Guanlin released a poster, revealing that the show has been launched overseas in many places. According to the official Weibo introduction, “Qingqing Daily” has been launched on streaming media platforms in North America, Europe, Australia, the Indian Peninsula, Singapore, Malaysia and other regions, and will be launched in Vietnam, Thailand, South Korea, Cambodia, Japan and other countries and countries in the future. Regional broadcast.

“Qingqing Daily” is adapted from the novel “Qingchuan Daily” by Duo Muduo of Jinjiang Literature City. It tells the story of a marriage where girls from all over the world gather in Xinchuan. Yin Zheng (played by Bai Jingting), the six young masters of Xinchuan, who keeps a low profile, and Li Wei (played by Tian Xiwei), who just wants to work hard to lose the election and live comfortably in his hometown, unexpectedly form a relationship, and together they start a new life that is full of situations but complements each other. As Yin Zheng opened his house and went to court, the two gradually had similar tastes and hearts, shared three meals and four seasons together, and grew up with other brothers and sisters with different personalities and fates, writing the warm daily life of the Xinchuan family together.

